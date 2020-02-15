USC AIKEN 86, YOUNG HARRIS 82
Mark Vanderslice knew his USC Aiken men's basketball team would be in for a battle Saturday.
Sure, Young Harris is in the bottom half of the Peach Belt Conference standings, several games behind USCA, but Vanderslice knew the Mountain Lions weren't going to give up – he noted that all of those league losses had been tight ones, and he knew they could keep up with anyone given the way they shoot the 3-pointer.
His Pacers, though, held some key advantages defensively and on the boards, and they still control their own destiny in the PBC race after an 86-82 victory to extend their win streak to five games.
Senior forward Faison Brock, the reigning PBC Player of the Week, said it's easy to face a run-and-gun team like Young Harris and get caught up trying to play their style. But the Pacers resisted as the Mountain Lions sprinted downcourt and attempted 41 3s, and they went to work trying to dictate how the game would be played.
"We still want to play fast, as well, but we want to be under control," said Brock, who had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. "There were times during the game when we had a few turnovers, and we just had to regroup and say, 'Hey, calm down. Let's refocus, let's regroup,' and that's really what helped us."
Twenty-four USCA (17-9, 13-3 PBC) turnovers became 30 points for Young Harris (7-17, 5-11), and the Mountain Lions, as Vanderslice predicted, didn't back down after falling behind by 11 early in the second half.
The Pacers made more plays down the stretch, winning the rebounding battle by seven and using their length defensively to make things uncomfortable around the 3-point arc. The Mountain Lions made 13 of their 41 attempts from deep and turned the ball over 15 times.
The Pacers are now tied for first in the PBC with UNC Pembroke, which lost Saturday to Augusta and is USCA's next opponent. The Pacers head north Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip with sole possession of first place on the line and only four games left in the regular season.
Young Harris had no answer defensively for Shaquan Jules on the interior – he went 7-for-7 from the field and scored a game-high 23 points. Damontez Oliver added 14, and Dhieu Deing scored 11.
But this is the time of the season Vanderslice stops paying attention to those individual numbers on the stat sheet.
"I really look at the bottom line on how we do as a team," he said, "because what's gonna get carried over in momentum moving forward is a team concept, guys playing together, moving together, defending together, in the locker room together, and that's what's gonna continue to keep this momentum moving into a forward direction."