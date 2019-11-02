USC AIKEN 3, UNC PEMBROKE 0
The USC Aiken volleyball team posted a 3-0 victory over UNC Pembroke on Saturday.
USCA (23-2, 7-1 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Christine Carroll and Alie Smith, who each had 16 kills. Smith accounted for a double-double with 16 digs. Alli Bell had a double-double with 34 assists and 12 digs.
Avery Macklin notched nine kills while Abbey Schad and Anita Cookey-Gam had six and three, respectively.
Defensively, Rebecca Martinez led everyone with 21 digs. Emily Duggan contributed nine digs and an ace.
Prior to the match, Bell, Carroll, Macklin, Martinez and Kelsey Spurlin were honored as part of the Senior Day festivities.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Lander.