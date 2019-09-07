HARROGATE, Tenn. – The USC Aiken volleyball team rolled to a pair of victories Friday, defeating Lincoln Memorial and Carson-Newman and the LMU Season-Opening Tournament.
In the opener against the host Railsplitters, USCA won the contest by a 3-0 count.
Christine Carroll opened the match with a kill off a pass from Alli Bell, sparking a 4-0 run for the Pacers. Anita Cookey-Gam and Carroll were in for a block before Kayla Duggan sliced the defense with back-to-back aces.
Leading 13-10, Alie Smith's kill and a block from Smith and Abbey Schad propelled the Pacers to a 9-0 run en route to a 25-15 win.
In the second set, the teams went back and forth. Tied at 20-20, Schad hammered home a pass from Bell for the lead. An attack error pushed the margin to 22-20. Leading 24-23, a miscue by LMU gave the Pacers a 25-23 victory.
Down 17-14 in the third frame, Smith tallied back-to-back kills, leading to an 8-0 run. Bell had an ace before Kayla Duggan and Smith had back-to-back kills. Leading 23-22, Kayla Duggan and Cookey-Gam had kills, ending the match.
For the match, Smith led the way with 10 kills while Schad had eight. Carroll and Kayla Duggan tallied seven kills apiece while Anita Cookey-Gam chipped in five while hitting .364. Alli Bell dished out a match-high 29 assists, nearly totaling a double-double with nine digs.
Rebecca Martinez garnered a team-best 12 digs while Kayla Duggan and Kari Mercer chipped in nine digs apiece. Smith totaled seven.
At the net, Schad was in on three blocks while Carroll, Cookey-Gam and Smith notched two blocks apiece.
USCA totaled 39 kills to 24 by the Railsplitters and split the defense for seven aces. The team also had 36 assists and 51 digs.
In the nightcap, Carroll had 16 kills while hitting .469 to lead everyone. Duggan and Smith totaled nine kills apiece while Duggan accounted for 19 digs. Cookey-Gam totaled five kills while Bell and Schad chipped in four apiece.
Bell distributed a match-best 39 assists to go along with six digs, two aces and a block. Duggan totaled three aces while Mercer served up a pair of aces. Defensively, Martinez had 20 digs. Mercer and Smith registered nine each.
Trailing for much of the first set, USCA knotted the score at 20-20 on a kill from Duggan. Carroll hammered home a kill prior to Mercer slicing the defense with an ace. Leading 23-22, Duggan posted a kill before Carroll finished things off with an ace.
After dropping the second set, USCA cruised to a 25-11 win in the third frame. Leading 10-8, the Pacers closed the frame on a 15-3 run as Martinez served eight consecutive times to close things out.
USC Aiken jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set and never allowed the Eagles to get any closer than two points (8-6). USCA doubled up Carson Newman at 16-8 on a kill from Cookey-Gam. Up 24-15, Schad finished the match off a pass from Bell for the victory.
The Pacers return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday tomorrow when they take on Mars Hill.