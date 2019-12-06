AUGUSTA 3, USC AIKEN 0
WINGATE, N.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team lost a 3-0 decision to Augusta in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Pacers conclude the season with a 25-6 record.
USCA was led by Christine Carroll, Avery Macklin and Abbey Schad as all had six kills apiece. Anita Cookey-Gam and Alie Smith notched five kills apiece while Mallory Barash had one.
Bell dished out a match-high 19 assists while Barash accounted for seven. Bell sliced the defense for two aces while Carroll, Kari Mercer and Smith had once each.
Rebecca Martinez accounted for a match-high 13 digs while Kelsey Spurlin chipped in six.
Tied at 17 in the first set, Smith had a kill. Bell served up an ace and an attack error by the Jaguars made it 20-17. Leading 22-19, Schad hammered home a kill. Up 23-20, Cookey-Gam found the court for a four-point edge. However, the Jaguars scored six straight for the win.
Down 18-14 in the second frame, an error by Augusta combined with a block from Schad and Smith and a kill by Smith pulled USCA within one, but it was as close as the team could get in the 25-19 loss.
Trailing 11-6 in the third stanza, Macklin posted a kill. Two errors from Augusta and a block by Cookey-Gam and Schad made it 11-10. However, the Jaguars went on a 7-0 run. The Pacers continued to battle hard, but the team was unable to make the comeback in the 25-15 loss.
The seniors won the second-most matches in school history. As freshmen, Carroll, Martinez, Macklin and Spurlin helped guide the team to the Elite Eight, becoming the first women's team to ever reach the Elite Eight at USCA.
It marked the last career match for seniors Alli Bell, Christine Carroll, Avery Macklin, Rebecca Martinez and Kelsey Spurlin.