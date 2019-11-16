USC AIKEN 3, GEORGIA COLLEGE 0
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The USC Aiken volleyball team swept Georgia College on Saturday and clinched a share of the Peach Belt Conference regular season championship.
The Pacers' (25-4, 9-3 PBC) 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 victory gives head coach Glenn Cox 250 wins at USCA.
USCA will be the No. 2 seed at next week's PBC Tournament, which starts Friday at the Convocation Center. The Pacers and Flagler finished the regular season tied for first at 9-3, but the Saints won the tiebreaker by winning more sets (five to four) in the teams' head-to-head matchups.
Christine Carroll led the way with a monster .462 hitting percentage while slamming home a match-high 16 kills. Abbey Schad notched eight kills while hitting .278. Alli Bell and Anita Cookey-Gam each had seven kills while Avery Macklin totaled five kills in the victory.
Bell dished out 31 assists, had six digs and two aces.
Defensively, PBC all-time digs leader Rebecca Martinez notched 21 while Kari Mercer totaled 10 in the win.
For the match, USC Aiken hit .254 while limiting the home squad to a .145 attack percentage.