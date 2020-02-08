USC AIKEN 5-9, CLAFLIN 4-1
The USC Aiken softball team picked up a sweep over Claflin, winning 5-4 and 9-1.
In game one, USCA (4-0) trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, but came back to win.
Katie Painter scored on Sarah Sams' infield hit in the bottom of the second to make it 4-1, then Jessica Smith hit a solo home run in the fourth. The Pacers tied it in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles by Shircoria Bosket and Painter.
Courtney Strauss doubled off the wall to lead off the seventh, and Katelyn Powell was hit by a pitch. Katie Moore drove in Strauss for the game-winning run.
For the game, Emily Ayers, Moore and Painter had two hits apiece. Caroline Cockrell went the distance in the circle to pick up the win. She struck out eight batters and walked two. Cockrell only gave up one earned run in the victory.
In game two, the Panthers led 1-0 before USCA took control. With two down in the third, Ayers singled in a run to tie the score and Smith ripped a double down the left field line for a 4-1 lead.
Moore's infield single in the fourth plated Holly Daum. Ayers singled in Moore and Powell with a base knock to left field for a 7-1 edge.
Bosket launched a solo shot to right-center in the fifth. Painter singled to left and swiped second. After moving to third on a wild pitch, she scored the game-ending run on a fielding error.
Tracy Truesdale recorded the win. She struck out nine and gave up one run on seven hits. Ayers and Smith each drove in three runs in the victory while Moore and Powell each scored twice.
The Pacers return to action at 2 p.m. Sunday when they host St. Augustine's in a doubleheader.