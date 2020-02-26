USC AIKEN 2-12, BENEDICT 0-0
The USC Aiken softball team swept Benedict College by scores of 2-0 and 12-0 Wednesday.
The Pacers are now 12-4 on the year.
Caroline Cockrell pitched the first game, striking out five and only walking two while allowing five hits, and Tracy Truesdale threw the second game, allowing no walks and striking out two while allowing three hits in five innings.
Katie Painter and Brooke Moore each had two hits in the opener, and each scored one of the Pacers' (12-4) two runs. Emily Ayers drove in Moore in the bottom of the first inning, and Painter scored on a Moore groundout in the third.
USCA's offense came alive in the second game, as the Pacers had 12 hits and three home runs on their way to 12 runs and an early finish.
Jessica Smith, Shircoria Bosket and Courtney Strauss each homered. Bosket and Katelyn Powell each had three hits, and Bosket and Smith each drove in three runs.
The Pacers return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Erskine.