USC Aiken's soccer teams suffered defeats Wednesday, the men 4-1 at Mars Hill and the women 2-0 to Francis Marion in Peach Belt Conference play.
David Box scored the lone goal for the men (3-7), who out-shot Mars Hill 19-10 and earned seven corner kicks.
Mars Hill scored twice in the first half and added another goal in the third before Box scored at the 51:13 mark. The Lions responded with another goal 8 minutes later.
Kenneth Kalek played the entire match between the pipes. He stopped a pair of shots.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they play at Flagler.
The women (1-11, 1-6 PBC) trailed after the Patriots (6-5-1, 3-4) scored 6 minutes into the match.
Trailing 1-0 in the 14th minute of work, Erika Bateman blasted an attempt, but it was blocked by a defender. Amanda Raleigh had a shot stopped in the 25th minute, as did Lauren Sigmon in the 27th.
Francis Marion led 2-0 at the half and stopped shots by Gressa Olson and Willa Olson in the second half.
For the match, Madi Banks stopped two shots in goal while Makenzie Maxwell registered one save. Each played 45 minutes between the pipes.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host Young Harris.