LANDER 65, USC AIKEN 54
Mark Vanderslice turned the tables in Saturday's post-game press conference, asking a question before any could be lobbed in his direction.
"Have y'all ever seen anything like that before?," he asked, surrounded in a back office of the Convocation Center by his assistant coaches and the five players who logged a full 40 minutes apiece against Lander.
He paused, then gave an answer that likely everyone who was in the building to watch the USC Aiken men's basketball team would agree with.
"I haven't. ... I can honestly say I have never been more proud."
Limited to only five players due to what a USCA athletics spokesperson called a "violation of institutional policy", the Pacers gave the visiting Bearcats – a team projected to go to the NCAA Tournament – a run for their money that nobody could have predicted.
Darius Bell, Robert Hill, Shaquan Jules, Ryan Missildine and Kyle Tackeberry, four bigs and a guard, left everything on the floor Saturday, leading by six with 8:13 to go before Lander (20-8, 14-6 Peach Beltn Conference) closed the game on a 21-4 run for a 65-54 victory to cap the regular season.
Hill is a regular starter and Jules usually logs more than 20 minutes per game, but Tackeberry (8 minutes per game in 28 appearances), Bell (44 total minutes in 16 games) and Missildine (10 total minutes in seven games) haven't been counted for extended on-court contributions.
Substitutions weren't an option for USCA (17-13, 13-7), and on multiple occasions more than one player received some type of medical treatment on the sideline while Vanderslice drew up a play.
And, like Hill said after the game, they nearly pulled it off.
"I was just trying to do everything I could to send these seniors out with a bang," said Bell, who had nine points, 17 rebounds and four blocks and was wheeled out of the post-game press conference on an office chair after injuring his leg. "I've been here for three years with them. I didn't want their last home game to be bad."
Tackeberry scored a game-high 20 points and had six rebounds. Jules had 13 points and seven rebounds. Hill had six points and 12 rebounds. Missildine had six points and four rebounds.
"It was just a build-up of the past four years just kind of led to a final game," said Tackeberry, honored with Hill before the game during Senior Day festivities. "I mean, we've still got one more next Wednesday. This is kind of what you play for, not really in these circumstances, but I feel like we couldn't go off on a higher note than what we did and I'm really proud of everybody who participated and everything. Like I said, just a great way to end your senior year."
Those five Pacers combined for 51 rebounds, out-boarding the PBC's top rebounding team by 14.
"You find that muscle in the heart, right there in the chest," Vanderslice said. "It's the heart. That's about as much as I can say, is how proud as I am of these guys."
Lander caught fire late, getting bucket after a bucket against a USCA team that was understandably gassed.
The Pacers led by a point at the half after Tackeberry's buzzer-beating 3, then took a 48-41 lead with a 12-0 run punctuated by a Hill dunk through traffic. Lander used an 11-0 run for a 55-50 lead before Tackeberry hit another 3 with 5:14 to go.
Bell missed about 35 seconds of game time with under 3 minutes to play after injuring his leg, and Lander capitalized on the chance to play five-on-four. A Bearcats 3 made it a seven-point game, and they pulled away from there.
"Every single one of them played out of position. Out of position. We're talking about out of position, OK?," Vanderslice said. "We have three or four guys that play the exact same position, and we have Kyle as a guard. But all these guys have never played that spot before ever – ever – while they're here. And they did it tonight. They did it tonight."
With the win, Lander gets the No. 3 seed for next week's PBC Tournament while USCA is the No. 4. Those five Pacers will be back on the floor for Wednesday's first-round game against fifth-seeded Columbus State at the Convocation Center.