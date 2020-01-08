USC AIKEN 82, FRANCIS MARION 63
The USC Aiken men's basketball team left little doubt Wednesday night that its perfect start to Peach Belt Conference play would continue.
The Pacers never trailed against Francis Marion in an 82-63 win, their ninth in their last 10 games. USCA was up to the task defensively against FMU's fast-paced style – the Pacers held the Patriots well below their season average of 82.7 points per game.
Five Pacers scored in double figures, led by Damontez Oliver with 17 points. Dhieu Deing (16 points and 11 rebounds) and Faison Brock (14 points and 11 rebounds) each had double-doubles, Shaquan Jules scored 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting, and Gus Rowland had 11 points, six assists and four steals.
USCA (9-6, 5-0 PBC) outscored FMU (3-8, 2-2) 50-32 in the paint and 29-14 on the fast break. Those advantages on the interior were magnified by each team's struggles from beyond the arc – the Patriots went 7-for-30 from 3, and the Pacers went 4-for-16.
Winston Hill had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead FMU, and Keith Matthews had 17 points and 10 boards. North Augusta product Jaquez Smith scored 14 points.
Oliver scored the game's first six points as USCA built an 8-0 lead, and his layup with 3:32 left in the first half capped another 8-0 run and gave the Pacers a 35-20 lead.
USCA led by 13 at the half and didn't let FMU any closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Robert Hill's free throws with 4:59 to play gave USCA its biggest lead of the night at 75-52.
The Pacers will look to continue their unbeaten start to league play when they visit Clayton State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.