No. 18 GEORGIA COLLEGE 7, USC AIKEN 2
Kenny Thomas was in no mood to sugarcoat things following his USC Aiken baseball team's series-opening 7-2 loss Friday to No. 18 Georgia College.
"We're just playing bad baseball. That's what we did tonight. We played bad baseball," he said. "We don't pitch at the right time. We didn't have a lot of chances to score because we didn't have but (six) hits. ... Two or three times, it looked like we had something going and then we have a terrible at-bat where we don't concentrate on what we're doing at the plate. I think sometimes they think they can hit a three-run homer with nobody on, you know? That's bad baseball, all the way around."
The Pacers (9-7, 3-7 Peach Belt Conference) fell back into some of those same bad habits Thomas has lamented through the early stages of the season. Pitchers walked eight batters to get themselves into jams, then the defense didn't capitalize on opportunities to get out of those jams.
Thomas conceded that starting pitcher Lindsey Robinson, Jr. (2-3) didn't make things easy on himself by walking four batters, but he also felt Robinson pitched too well to be down 3-0 when he exited the game in the top of the sixth inning.
Defensive blunders again hurt the Pacers, and they didn't help themselves much at the plate by leaving 10 runners on base.
Sean McQuillan and Jackson Hannon each had two hits to lead the offense, but their teammates combined to go 2-for-23 with seven strikeouts.
Georgia College (12-1, 9-1) scored a run in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings for a 4-0 lead, then plated three more in the ninth after the Pacers cut the Bobcats' lead to three.
It's not the preparation or effort that's bothering Thomas at this point in the season – it's the execution. He'll look for improvement there in the second game of the series, set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
"We've got to play better than that tomorrow," he said. "It's a shame – I know around here nobody expects us to be in this shape the first of March, but that's where we are. We just have to play better."