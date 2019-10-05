USC AIKEN 3, No. 16 YOUNG HARRIS 1
The USC Aiken men's soccer team posted a 3-1 victory over No. 16 Young Harris on Saturday evening in a league contest.
The Pacers are now 2-4 on the year, including 1-0 in league play. The Mountain Lions fall to 5-3 overall and 0-1 against conference competition.
USCA opened the scoring with a brilliant goal in the 15th minute of action. Abelardo Rodriguez found Ricardo Pineda on the right side of the pitch. Pineda blasted an attempt from five yards out that found the back of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
The Pacers continued to push forward throughout the half. USCA went up 2-0 when Pineda rocketed a shot past the keeper at the 34:52 mark. David Box found him off a free kick from 40 yards out and Pineda took it before putting a boot to the ball for the two-score advantage.
The Mountain Lions took several point-blank shots in the second half, but Kenneth Kalek was up for the challenge. Play after play, Kalek turned away the visitors. When Kalek was unable to pick up the save, he managed to punch the ball away from the offensive third of the pitch.
In the 88th minute, USCA had a break-away. Chukwudi Apugo found Giuseppe Cimino on the right side of the pitch. Ciminio dribbled up the right side of the field and played it back to Apugo, who rocketed home the shot from five yards out for the 3-0 tally.
USCA was whistled for a foul in the box with six seconds left, resulting in a penalty kick. The visitors converted the shot for the 3-1 tally.
Kalek was spectacular in the contest, stopping 11 shots in the win.
It marks the first-ever win for USCA over YHC.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they play at Lander.