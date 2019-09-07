NEWBERRY 2, USC AIKEN 0
The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 2-0 decision to Newberry on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
USCA registered three consecutive corner kicks over a 60-second span in the 23rd and 24th minutes of action, but the team was unable to find the back of the net off the set plays.
At the 26:43 mark, the Wolves jumped on top by a 1-0 score. In the 35th minute, Newberry had a breakaway but Kenneth Kalek stepped up between the pipes. Facing a 1-0 situation, Kalek dove to his right and booted the ball away, keeping the contest a one-goal affair.
With only seconds remaining until halftime, Jervel Tobierre blasted an attempt, but Leroy Zeller managed to save it, keeping the score the same entering the second half.
Newberry increased the margin to 2-0 in the 65th minute of action.
With just under four minutes to play, Kalek came up huge once again. Newberry rocketed a shot from 20 yards out and Kalek made a brilliant play, stuffing the attempt with a diving save.
Despite the solid effort, head coach Ike Ofoje's team was unable to get on the board.
For the match, the Pacers tallied seven shots, including two on frame. The squad totaled six corner kicks and Kalek had three saves in 90 minutes of action.
The Pacers return to action at 4p.m. Saturday when they play at King.