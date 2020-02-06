USC AIKEN 81, FRANCIS MARION 80
FLORENCE — The USC Aiken men's basketball team overcame a 22-point second-half deficit to pick up an 81-80 victory at Francis Marion on Wednesday.
USCA (14-9, 10-3 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Faison Brock's game-high 32 points to go along with 14 rebounds for a double-double. He connected on 11-of-20 from the floor and nine-of-11 from the free throw line.
Gus Rowland accounted for 19 points and seven assists while Xzavier Barmore chipped in 12 points. Kyle Tackeberry scored eight points, including six from downtown. Robert Hill corralled 11 boards in the win.
After trailing 43-23 at the break, USCA whittled the deficit to 10 points at 64-54 with 8:18 to play. However, the Patriots answered with an 8-0 run. Trailing 72-54 with under seven minutes to play, Tackeberry nailed a 3-pointer. After forcing a turnover, Brock hit a pair of free throws to slice the margin to 13, 72-59.
Rowland mae two free throws with 5:20 to go, pulling the visitors within nine, 72-63. After Hill snagged a rebound, Rowland found Brock for a lay-up. FMU extended the lead to 10 with 4:36 to go, but Barmore and Dhieu Deing registered back-to-back buckets. Brock found Shaquan Jules for a dunk with 2:52 to play, making it 75-71.
Trailing 77-73 with 1:36 to go, Brock recorded back-to-back baskets, knotting the contest at 77-77. Brock recorded a steal and was fouled with 41 seconds to play. He sank both free throws for a two-point edge.
Rowland was fouled with 10 seconds to play and made two free throws for an 81-77 lead. FMU hit a 3-point shot with 3 seconds remaining for the final tally.
For the game, USCA hit 26 of 74 (35.1 percent) from the floor. The Pacers hit 23 of 28 (82.1 percent) from the free throw line. USCA forced 17 turnovers and converted them into 18 points. The Pacers' bench held a 20-2 advantage over the Patriots.
The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Georgia Southwestern.