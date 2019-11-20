USC AIKEN 90, BELMONT ABBEY 84 (OT)
It wasn't easy Wednesday night for the USC Aiken men's basketball team against Belmont Abbey.
But then again, nothing has been so far during this tough start to the season for the Pacers.
Belmont Abbey's Romeao Ferguson hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation, answering a tie-breaking triple USCA's Gus Rowland buried 20 seconds earlier, to send the game to overtime.
A long-awaited victory appeared imminent in the extra session after the Pacers scored 10 straight points, but even that didn't produce a comfy finish.
Still, the Pacers got the rebounds and hit the free throws they needed in the closing seconds to put away the Crusaders for their first victory of the season.
Faison Brock and Dhieu Deing led the Pacers (1-5) in scoring with 19 points apiece, with Deing scoring 10 in the overtime period. Brock added a team-high nine rebounds. Xzavier Barmore had 16 points and five assists, Rob Hill had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Rowland had 11 points and six assists.
USCA led by seven at the half thanks to a 45% shooting performance, but Belmont Abbey (3-2) stormed back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to tie it up.
There were eight ties in the game, and the lead changed hands six times. Belmont Abbey overcame a six-point deficit with just 1:55 to go before tying the game at 73 with 51 seconds to play.
Rowland's 3, which he let fly in the closing seconds of the shot clock, with 23 seconds remaining looked as if it may be the game-winner – especially once Ferguson turned the ball over with 11 seconds to play.
The Crusaders were gifted one last chance to tie it after Rowland's missed free throws, and they took advantage. Ferguson got a look from the top of the key and drained it, and Deing's desperation effort was off the mark.
Belmont Abbey went on an 8-0 run late in overtime to get within two, but USCA scored the final four points on a couple of 2-for-2 trips to the line by Deing and Hill.
DeQuan Abrom led all scorers with 30 points, and he added eight rebounds for the Crusaders. Ferguson had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and he added seven assists. Sean Halloran scored 19 points and dealt six assists.
USCA hosts Paine at 7:30 p.m. Monday.