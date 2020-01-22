UNC PEMBROKE 79, USC AIKEN 74
The USC Aiken men's basketball team has been playing with a target on its back, a bullseye that has grown as the Pacers extended their unbeaten start to conference play.
That mark is gone after Wednesday night, and so is the "0" at the end of their Peach Belt Conference record. USCA led by as many as nine points but was overtaken late by UNC Pembroke in a 79-74 loss at the Convocation Center.
"I felt like tonight we played against a team that came in with a mission," said USCA head coach Mark Vanderslice. "I thought that we competed. We went up, I think, eight or nine points on three separate occasions. I've got to tip my hat to UNC Pembroke. They fought. They stayed within the confines of what they do – they didn't deviate. They continued to rebound. They continued to be physical. They continued to be the first one on the floor.
"Tonight, we played good but we didn't play great. When you don't play your A-plus game against a team that brings their A-plus game, you're gonna lose. It doesn't matter if you're at home or on the road. We played against a team that brought their A game. Good doesn't beat A. You have to be great, and tonight we just weren't."
Four Pacers (12-7, 8-1) scored in double figures, led by Faison Brock's 17 – with 15 of those coming at the free throw line. Shaquan Jules scored 16, Xzavier Barmore had 14 and Damontez Oliver scored 12. USCA shot 38.2 percent from the floor and made just four of their 14 3-point attempts.
The Pacers again ran into some turnover trouble, only this time it cost them the game. The Braves (13-4, 7-2) forced 20 turnovers and made the Pacers pay for them – they held a 34-14 advantage in points scored off takeaways.
"Well, it's something that we've been striving to get better at over the last few games," Vanderslice said. "We've had 21 turnovers, I think, two out of the last three games. The teams that we played didn't happen to capitalize on it. Tonight, they did.
"We knew that if we didn't fix that part of our game, it was gonna bite us. Didn't know when. Didn't know where. We just tried to develop better habits before it hit us, and it hit us tonight. We turned the ball over, and they took advantage of it. That's basically ballgame, right there."
Four different Braves scored in double figures, and Spencer Levi had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Pacers led 33-24 with 4:41 left in the first half following a Barmore layup; then they went cold. The Braves closed the half on a 10-2 run and trailed by only one at the half.
A pair of Brock free throws put USCA ahead 60-53 with 10:47 remaining, but UNCP responded with 11 consecutive points for a four-point lead. Five straight Pacer points put USCA back up by one with 5:39 to go, but UNCP answered right back with nine straight to all but put the game away.
USCA returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lander.