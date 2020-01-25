LANDER 88, USC AIKEN 83
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost an 88-83 contest at Lander on Saturday.
The Pacers are now 12-8 on the year and 8-2 in league play. The Bearcats are 14-4 overall and 8-2 in the PBC.
USCA (12-8, 8-2 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Xzavier Barmore and Gus Rowland, as each shared game-high honors by netting 20 points apiece. Barmore added seven boards while Rowland distributed a game-best five assists.
Faison Brock added 19 points and five boards while Robert Hill narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Shaquan Jules had 10 points and six boards.
USCA trailed 42-27 at the break, but the Pacers went on a 26-8 run over the first 6:14 of the second half to take a 53-50 lead. Down 46-36, Barmore buried a 3-point basket. Brock corralled a rebound and made the put-back, slicing the deficit to five. Barmore stole the ball and converted an old-fashioned three-point play to pull the team within two at 46-44.
Trailing 50-47, Hill made an inside shot. On the ensuing possession, Hill grabbed the defensive board which led to a Barmore lay-up and a 51-50 lead. Barmore hit a pair of free throws at the 13:46 mark to take a three-point edge.
Tied at 57-57, Jules snagged an offensive rebounds and made an inside shot to go up two with 8:59 to play. With the score tied at 59-59, Jules grabbed another board and made a lay-up for a 61-59 advantage.
After a 6-0 run by Lander (14-4, 8-2), Brock's free throws pulled the Pacers within two at 65-63. The Bearcats scored the next four points, but Dhieu Deing made two free throws to cut the deficit to four with 4:26 to play.
Lander increased the margin to eight on multiple occasions, but a 3-point basket by Rowland pulled USC Aiken within four at 84-80 with 26 seconds to go. However, Lander made its free throws down the stretch to hold on for the victory.
For the game, USCA hit 32 of 76 from the floor (42.1 percent). The team connected on 10 of 12 from the free throw line (83.3 percent). The Pacers blocked six shots.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host rival Augusta.