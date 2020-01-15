USC AIKEN 88, FLAGLER 79
The USC Aiken men's basketball team led by as many as 20 points Wednesday night in an 88-79 win over a pesky Flagler team.
The Pacers (11-6, 7-0 Peach Belt Conference) shot 50 percent from the floor for the game and led for nearly the entire 40 minutes, but Flagler kept fighting back.
Faison Brock was an efficient 9-for-13 from the floor and had a game-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds. He scored 18 points in the first half to help the Pacers build a 12-point lead at the break.
Gus Rowland added 22 points, Dhieu Deing had 14 and Shaquan Jules had 10 for the Pacers, who improved to 8-1 on their home floor this season.
USCA opened the second half on a 16-8 run to go ahead by 20 with 14:55 remaining, but Flagler just wouldn't go away.
Gedi Juozapaitis, who came into the game third in the PBC in scoring and first in rebounding, had 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Saints. Damerit Brown scored 17 points, Chris Metzger had 14, and Derrick Ellis Jr. had 12.
Jouzapaitis drilled a 3-pointer with 3:21 to get the Saints to within eight, but they wouldn't get any closer than seven down the stretch.
The Pacers used an 8-0 run to break a 7-all tie in the opening minutes, then turned a Brock 3-pointer and three straight points from Robert Hill into a 21-9 lead with 12:14 left in the first half.
Brock and Rowland got to the free throw line and converted to close out the first half, and the Pacers led 46-34.
Deing opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Brock added a bucket, quickly pushing the lead to 17. A Jules dunk, two Brock free throws and a Rowland layup gave USCA a 62-42 lead with just under 15 minutes to go.
Flagler responded with a 13-4 run to get within 11 with 10:31 remaining, but the Pacers wouldn't allow the Saints to get the combo of baskets and stops they needed to come all the way back.
USCA returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Young Harris.