AKRON, Ohio — The No. 10 USC Aiken golf team won the Firestone Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.
The Pacers shot 7-under 857 as a team and posted a one-stroke win over Bowling Green and Santa Clara.
USCA, which led by one heading into the final round, finished with scores of 285-281-291 for the three-round 857.
Newcomer Leo Johansson finished second at the tournament. He shot 7-under 209 and finished a shot behind Akron's Fabian Sunden in the individual race.
Fellow rookie Leonardo Bono tied for sixth in the 81-person field. He shot 2-under 214 for the event.
Björn Rosengren finished 18th at 2 over. He gave the Pacers a lift in the final round with a 71, which was the team's second-best score of the day.
Dan Sheehan tied for 30th at 5 over. Nic Poole tied for 59th at 12 over.
The event was hosted by Akron and was played on a par-72, 7,125-yard course.
It marked the first victory for USCA since claiming the Peach Belt Conference championship during the 2017-18 season. This is the third time the team has won the Firestone Invitational, with previous victories coming in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.