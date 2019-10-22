KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The No. 5 USC Aiken golf team finished third at the Queens Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday, to close out their fall season.
Th Pacers were led by freshman Leo Johansson, who tied for first individually before dropping the playoff to Georgia Southwestern's Vincent Norman. Johansson (67-67-71) shot 8-under 205 for the tournament.
Leonardo Bono (65-69-75) tied for sixth at 4-under 209. George Eubank (72-68-70) continued his solid play, tying for ninth at 3-under 210. Bjorn Rosengren (75-69-75) tied for 46th at 6 over, and Nic Poole (77-74-73) tied for 71st at 11 over.
Young Harris' Chad Carter, a Fox Creek graduate, tied for 51st at 7 over.
Georgia Southwestern won the tournament with a 54-hole total of 17-under 835. Lincoln Memorial was two shots behind in second, and USCA was third at 11-under 841.
The Pacers return to action Feb. 17-18 at the Newberry Invitational.