USC AIKEN 68, GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN 52
The USC Aiken women's basketball team held Georgia Southwestern without a field goal for 13:31 and used a 23-2 run en route to a 68-52 victory Saturday.
USCA (5-5, 1-2 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double effort of 29 points and 17 rebounds – both of which were game-high honors. Melyk Taouil notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Alex Canady contributed 11 points, six assists and five boards.
USCA jumped out to a 7-2 edge when Canady buried a 3-pointer with 7:40 to play in the first quarter. However, Georgia Southwestern tied the game at 13-13 with 3:34 to go in the quarter. The back-and-forth affair was knotted at 17-17 before Grace Crawford drilled a jumper with 1:04 to play in the quarter for a two-point edge.
The Lady Hurricanes took a four-point lead at 31-27, but Taouil found Farrar for a jumper with 4:40 to play in the half. With 3:16 on the clock, Farrar found the bottom of the net again to tie the game. Farrar converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 34-31 advantage before Canady's basket off a pass from Kanna Suzuki completed the 9-0 run for a 36-31 lead at the break.
After not allowing a field goal over the final 5:07 of the second quarter, the Pacers didn't allow the Hurricanes to score again until the 1:36 mark of the third quarter. During the time, the Pacers outscored the Lady Hurricanes by 21 points, essentially putting the game away.
During the run, USCA took a 50-33 lead on a pair of free throws from Farrar with 1:54 to go in the third. The Pacers maintained a 16-point margin heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pacers extended the lead to 19 at 63-44 and never let the Lady Hurricanes any closer than 12 the rest of the way.
The Pacers return to action on New Year's Day, when they host Winston-Salem State at 4 p.m.