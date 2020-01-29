AUGUSTA 79, USC AIKEN 71
USC Aiken men's basketball coach Mark Vanderslice broke down Wednesday night's game against Augusta into the absolute simplest terms.
Augusta made the plays it needed to down the stretch, and USCA didn't. The Pacers fought back from an 11-point deficit to eventually take a lead, but the Jaguars were just too strong in the closing minutes and won 79-71 at the Convocation Center.
"When you play a rivalry game, you've got to be able to bring it and you've got to be able to execute. You've got to be able to get it done," Vanderslice said. "It sounds cliche and it sounds easy, but in the last 4 minutes of the game that's the highest opportunity that needs execution. You have to execute. It's not about transition. It's not about anything else other than executing.
"You have to get stops, and you have to get consecutive scores. That sounds so easy, but it's a simple game. We had some assignments. I thought we followed through with them in the second half. We took advantage of some opportunities that we saw against their personnel – we just missed shots. They made shots, and at the end of the game we missed shots."
The biggest made shot was a deep 3-pointer banked in by Tyree Myers at the end of the shot clock with 41 seconds to go that put Augusta ahead by five.
Gus Rowland drove for a quick score to get within three with 32 seconds remaining, but Augusta (12-7, 7-4 Peach Belt Conference) took care of business at the free throw line to seal the win.
"It just came down to they made a few more 3s. We missed a couple of 3s," Vanderslice said. "That was a dagger, that bank shot at the end of the game. But that's the game. That's life."
There were plenty of similarities on the stat sheet backing his claim – the teams were even in rebounding and turnovers and had similar block and steal totals. The small disparity in free throw attempts was a product of USCA (12-9, 8-3) fouling late.
Augusta shot 42.6 percent from the field and made eight of 20 3-point attempts. USCA shot just 38.6 percent and was 4-for-23 from beyond the arc.
The Pacers trailed throughout the first half and were down 11 early in the second half before making a charge. Shaquan Jules' dunk with 6:14 to go put USCA ahead 65-63 – that was the Pacers' first lead of the game.
Vanderslice said it wasn't a matter of halftime adjustments or trying anything differently that led to that success. He felt they had the right game plan – there were just stretches where they executed, and those were ultimately out-weighed by the stretches when they didn't.
Rowland had a game-high 20 points and eight assists to lead the Pacers. Faison Brock scored 16 points before fouling out, and Jules had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Miguel Arnold scored 16 points to lead five Jaguars in double figures.
Up next for the Pacers, losers of three consecutive conference games, is a home game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against North Georgia.