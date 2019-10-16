CLAYTON STATE 3, USC AIKEN 0
MORROW, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's soccer team dropped a road match Wednesday to Clayton State after the teams' original meeting was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Pacers are now 1-9 on the season and 1-4 in league play. The Lakers are now 5-2-1 overall and 2-1-1 against conference foes.
Clayton State took a 1-0 lead 73 seconds into the match. The Lakers tried to increase their lead with a pair of shots on goal within seconds in the 36th minute, but Madi Banks was up to the challenge and stuffed both attempts.
Lindsay Larisa rocketed a shot on frame in the 40th minute, but her attempt was saved. In the final 60 seconds before halftime, Clayton State pushed the margin to 2-0.
USCA (1-9, 1-4 Peach Belt Conference) earned a corner kick at the 65:06 mark. Marianne Ross took the kick, but USCA was unable to record a shot off the set piece.
The Pacers continued to push forward, but the Lakers tacked on a score with 5:14 to play for a 3-0 score.
In the 89th minute, Daija Bryant blasted a shot from 25 yards out that was just wide of the frame.
Larisa had a pair of shots on goal in the loss. Jourdan Gruber, Charlotte Mannella and Kennedy Smith also had shots in the contest.
Banks played 45 minutes between the pipes. She stopped eight attempts. Makenzie Maxwell recorded six saves in the match.
The Pacers return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbus State.