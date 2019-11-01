DAVENPORT 77, USC AIKEN 68
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The USC Aiken men's basketball lost a 77-68 decision to Davenport on Friday in the season-opening SCB Hall Of Fame Classic.
USCA was led by Tracus Chisholm's team-best 17 points. Gus Rowland tallied 14 points, four assists and three steals in the contest.
Newcomer Dhieu Deing and Damontez Oliver registered 12 points apiece.
For the game, USCA connected on 22 of 59 from the floor (37.3 percent), including five of 20 from downtown (25 percent). The squad went to the charity stripe 23 times, hitting 19 attempts (82.6 percent).
The Pacers held an 18-12 edge on the break and converted 15 turnovers into 19 points. The Pacers also maintained a 55-44 advantage in the paint.
The Pacers return to action at 4:15 p.m. tomorrow against No. 7 West Texas A&M.