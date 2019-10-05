SPARTANBURG — The USC Aiken men's cross country team finished 10th at the Upstate Invite, which took place Saturday.
Leading the way for head coach Lauren Etheridge's team was Riley Campbell. He posted a time of 31:03.4 on the 8k course. Campbell placed 42nd at the meet.
Three-sport standout Tales Silva was not far back of Campbell. Silva placed 47th after crossing in 32:10.3.
Juan Diaz, Kyle Ready and Kieran Short finished 51st, 52nd and 53rd, respectively. Diaz edged out Ready with a time of 34:22.8. Ready finished in a time of 34:27.8 while Short tallied a time of 34:43.9.
USC Upstate won the meet. Lincoln Memorial and Belmont Abbey rounded out the top three teams.
The Pacers return to action Oct. 19 at the Sand Shark Invitational, which is hosted by USC Beaufort.