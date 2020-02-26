AUGUSTA 91, USC AIKEN 69
AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken men's basketball team had to try something a little different Wednesday night at Augusta.
Shorthanded and facing a tough opponent on the road, the Pacers mixed things up to try to create some energy. It worked for about the first 10 minutes, with the Pacers leading by six midway through the first half.
It was all Augusta from there. The Jaguars kept going back to what's worked so well for them all season, and they cruised to a 91-69 win to sweep the regular-season series.
"They just continued to pound the ball into the post. They noticed that we weren't really switching like we normally do," said USCA head coach Mark Vanderslice. "They took advantage of cross screens to get the ball to Rafael Monteiro. He had 20 free throw attempts tonight. That's insane. I mean, 20 free throw attempts is insane, and he hit 17 of them.
"So they continued to keep going back to the well, and we tried to double it up, throw a guy down there. They were just diving the double man, and our adjustments worked temporarily but it didn't have as much longevity as we would've liked."
Monteiro scored a game-high 27 points and had 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (20-7, 15-4 Peach Belt Conference). Four other players scored in double figures, and the Jaguars won the rebounding battle by 14. Tyshaun Crawford also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Five different players scored in double figures for the Pacers (17-12, 13-6), who were limited to a nine-man rotation with Xzavier Barmore and Damontez Oliver inactive.
Dhieu Deing led USCA with 17 points and added six rebounds. Faison Brock had 13 points, Robert Hill had 11 and eight rebounds, and Gus Rowland and Shaquan Jules had 10 points apiece. The Pacers led for 12:11 and by as many as 10 points before Augusta took control.
USCA shot just 36.5 percent from the floor, well below its season average of 45.6.
"The firepower for us just wasn't there offensively. We missed a few more shots than we normally do," Vanderslice said. "Our rotations were a little bit different tonight. We tried to play a two-big lineup, a one-big lineup, and just tried to mix it up a little bit. It just wasn't enough."
USCA has now lost three straight games to fall from a tie for the PBC lead to a tie for third with Lander, the Pacers' opponent at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the regular-season finale. The Bearcats also lost Wednesday, in double overtime to Georgia College, meaning Saturday's game will determine third and fourth place heading into next week's PBC Tournament.