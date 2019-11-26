USC AIKEN 84, PAINE 65
The USC Aiken men's basketball team picked up a second consecutive win Monday, beating Paine 84-65 to move to 2-5 this season.
Faison Brock led the Pacers in scoring with 18 points, and Xzavier Barmore had 15 points and three steals.
Gus Rowland and Shaquan Jules each had double-doubles; Rowland dished out a game-high 10 assists to go along with 14 points, and Jules had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dhieu Deing chipped in 10 points.
For the game, USCA forced 13 turnovers and converted them into 20 points. The Pacers notched 24 points off the bench and outscored the Lions 15-6 on the break.
Leading 20-16 at the 10:49 mark, the Pacers embarked on a 17-0 spurt. During the spurt, Jules threw down a thunderous dunk. Brock hit back-to-back 3-pointers while Robert Hill's tip-in completed the run. However, the Lions pulled within nine at halftime.
Barmore's lay-up pushed the advantage to 11 just 33 seconds into the second half, and USCA kept the margin in double figures the rest of the way. Paine attempted a run once USCA went ahead by 16, but the Pacers closed things out with two Rowland free throws and another 3-pointer from Brock.
The Pacers went 30-for-67 from the floor (44.8 percent), including 9-for-30 from downtown (29 percent). They went 15-for-20 (75 percent) from the free throw line, and they also held a 45-36 edge on the glass.
The Pacers return to action Dec. 4 when they host Claflin at 7:30 p.m.