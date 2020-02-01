USC AIKEN 8, LINCOLN MEMORIAL 6
There was some chatter in the USC Aiken dugout Saturday after closer Blake Seigler walked the bases loaded with nobody out in the top of the ninth inning with an 8-5 lead.
Head coach Kenny Thomas said there was some discussion about making another call to the bullpen and taking out Seigler, who threw 12 balls and two strikes while loading the bases – with Lincoln Memorial getting louder and louder in the visitor's dugout.
But Seigler was chosen for the closer's role for a reason, so they let him try to work out of the jam he created.
Seigler, a redshirt-junior from North Augusta, allowed only one run on an infield single from there to finish off a wild Opening Day victory.
"I was glad the way he came back and finished the game," Thomas said.
The Pacers (1-0) did what they needed to do offensively – they put the ball in play when they had to, and they advanced runners when necessary. They struck for five runs in a big fifth inning to go ahead 7-1, and the defense made only one error.
The problem for Thomas was with key members of his bullpen.
"The sad thing, the two relievers that are our most experienced guys were the guys that made us like to have a heart attack," he said. "(Austin) Sandifer's way better than that, and Seigler's way better than that."
Lincoln Memorial (0-1) struck for four runs in the sixth off Sandifer to make it a 7-5 game. Georgia Southern transfer Austin Hohm got two strikeouts to end the inning and pitched a scoreless seventh, and freshman Jacob Boyd struck out two in a scoreless eighth.
Thomas wasn't planning on using Boyd, but his bullpen plans changed once LMU got within two. And with Henry Cartrett shelved with the flu, Thomas had to make his picks a little differently. Boyd proved to be a good choice.
"He's got the out pitch. That's the key. He's got an out pitch," Thomas said. "Again, I wasn't wanting to use him today if I could help it with a doubleheader tomorrow, but we had to win the game. That was the bottom line. Had to win the game."
USCA got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Scott Huntley scored on Sean McQuillan's sacrifice fly, and Seigler took over on the mound with a three-run lead.
He walked off it with a two-run win, with an adventure in between.
"I thought, overall, it was a very tough ballgame," Thomas said. "But we hung in there and won the game."
Lindsey Robinson Jr. got the Opening Day start, and he performed as expected in Thomas' rotation of converted relievers. Robinson allowed one run on one hit in five innings and struck out five in what Thomas called an "excellent" start.
Eight different Pacers had at least one hit, and Eric McGirt led the team with a 2-for-4 performance. McQuillan, Huntley, Jackson Hannon and Blake Jenkins were each credited with two RBI.
The teams have a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday at Roberto Hernandez Stadium. Left-hander Zach Fordham is scheduled to start on the mound in the first game, scheduled for noon, and right-hander Daniel Lee will get the start in the second.