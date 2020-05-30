There was plenty of good reason for head coach Randy Warrick and his USC Aiken baseball team to be optimistic heading into the 1986 season.
Sure, the Pacers would have to replace NAIA national player of the year Wayne Slocum and Doug Busch, each of whom batted around .400 and combined for 39 home runs and 132 RBI the season before. That type of production is never easy to replicate.
But they had the pitching staff, they had the offense and, perhaps most importantly, they had the depth to live up to their preseason ranking of No. 9 in the country.
Even better, they exceeded it. The Pacers, led by future MLB first-round draft pick Roberto Hernandez, were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country and advanced to the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history.
Warrick knew his team would be strong but, like in any sport, he wasn't going to put too much stock into wins and losses at the beginning of the season – after all, no baseball team wants to peak in February.
He especially wasn't going to be too upset if the Pacers stumbled in their opening-weekend series against the University of Tennessee.
He didn't have to. In what certainly looks now like it was a sign of good things to come, the Pacers took three of four from the Division I Volunteers to open the season.
The first game of the year was a blowout, an 11-1 win on Feb. 20 in which the Pacers were dialed in from the start. Russell Whittle pitched a seven-hitter and USCA's bats were hot – third baseman Butch Wallen, a transfer from Grand Canyon College, hit an opposite-field home run in his first plate appearance with the Pacers.
Wallen was hit by a pitch later in that game and took a fastball high and inside in the first inning of game two, sparking a benches-clearing brawl in Tennessee's eventual 9-5 win.
No longer happy with the idea of a split, the Pacers took the next two for the series victory and were off and running.
The series against Tennessee wasn't the only time the Pacers tangled with a higher-division opponent. Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Maryland, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech and even Augusta College, then a relatively new Division I member, all appeared on the schedule.
The Pacers held their own, too, winning more of those games than they lost. USCA beat Cincinnati 15-11 and Maryland 8-2 on March 25 in a memorable home doubleheader, the former on a 10th-inning walk-off grand slam by Barry Butler and the latter on a Hernandez three-hitter and three more RBI from Butler.
There was some bad blood from that Cincinnati game – the Bearcats felt they should have beaten their NAIA opponent and took issue with the umpires, and they returned the favor the next day with a 21-7 win.
That started a stretch of three losses in four games – including a 5-0 defeat at Georgia, the NCAA's No. 17 team – that dropped the Pacers' record to 21-6 on April 1.
They wouldn't lose again for another three weeks.
USCA won 18 straight games, the last of which was a 5-4 win over USC-Spartanburg that clinched the No. 1 seed in the District 6 playoffs and avenged the Pacers' only district loss.
An April 9 win over Augusta was nearly the end of the rivalry. Augusta College coach Skip Fite was upset about a couple of non-strike calls – one being a called ball four on a full count with the bases loaded in USCA's eight-run fifth, after which an Augusta fan was ejected for arguing with umpires – and wanted to call off the series for good.
"For the record, we're going to shut it off with Aiken," Fite said in the next day's Aiken Standard. "I don't see any reason not to. I don't see any reason to play those guys anymore. They don't help us, all they do is hurt us. If we beat them, we were supposed to and if we don't beat 'em, we look bad.
"The only thing I disliked about tonight," referring to the 12-8 loss, "was the verbal aspect. We started acting like (the Pacers) and that upset me a little bit. They are very mouthy and I don't like my people to do that."
USCA added a 12-4 win over Augusta in what became the regular-season finale after Winthrop canceled a scheduled game with the Pacers. The rivalry continued and is still going strong despite that hurtful sweep.
The Pacers' 20-1 win over Voorhees on April 22, a game Voorhees forfeited with one out in a nine-run fourth inning, was their 40th and tied the program's regular-season win record.
USCA wrapped up the regular season at 44-9 and only lost consecutive games on two occasions – each losing streak lasted just two games.
None of that would matter for the third-ranked Pacers, however, if they couldn't reverse some postseason heartbreak. Six consecutive trips to the District 6 playoffs resulted in the Pacers coming home empty-handed – prompting Warrick to joke in the April 30 Aiken Standard that maybe he was the Dean Smith of baseball – but this time they knew they weren't going to face anyone better than them.
The top seed made quick work of the opposition in Sumter, beating fourth-seeded Erskine 12-1 in the opener and then run-ruling Francis Marion 10-0 the next day to reach the championship game.
USCA finally won the district title by beating Francis Marion again, this time a 13-8 win powered by three Hernandez home runs, to advance to the NAIA Area 7 playoffs in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Hernandez, who batted .714 in the district playoffs and homered four times to go along with a three-hit shutout in the second game, was named tournament MVP. He joked with his teammates that he was going to hit the Marlboro Man billboard beyond the right field fence in Sumter before the tournament was over – his third home run of the title game, a two-run shot in the eighth inning for a 10-8 lead, drilled the billboard's kneecap.
The Area 7 tournament started much the same way the District 6 one went – with Hernandez, the Area Player of the Year, homering and pitching six innings in a 13-2 win. The Pacers lost their next game, however, 4-3 to West Liberty State College and would have to come through the loser's bracket to earn a spot in the World Series.
They knocked out Elon later that night with a 13-9 win, then beat West Liberty twice the next day – 8-6 and 6-4 – to punch their ticket to Idaho. USCA actually didn't need to win both – at No. 3 in the country, the Pacers could've cracked the field as the highest-ranked team to not win an Area tournament – but left little doubt that it belonged in the World Series.
Hernandez pitched into the seventh inning on one day of rest in the finale, and Charlie Soos closed it out on the mound. Hernandez increased his playoff home run total to seven in West Virginia, and he very much earned the "Mr. Post-Season" nickname shouted at him by all-district teammate and future USCA coach Tony Casas.
USCA dropped its World Series opener, 9-8 to Oklahoma City College, before bouncing back with a 9-8 win over Hawaii-Hilo to stay alive. Hernandez tossed a complete-game four-hitter in a 9-2 win over St. Francis of Illinois, setting up an elimination game against an unexpected opponent – Lewis-Clark State College, the World Series host and No. 1 team in the country.
That game, played May 27, was the Pacers' last of the year. Warrick said they caught the Warriors on a night when their feelings were hurt, and they took it out on the Pacers with seven home runs in a 17-4 victory that trimmed the World Series field to its final four teams.
That wrapped up the season for the Pacers with a 53-12 record, a mark that hasn't been duplicated – though records are separated between USCA's NAIA and NCAA Division II eras. The 1986 season was the Pacers' national coming-out party and remains the high mark in program history.
Assistant coach Gary Gilmore was an invaluable piece of the puzzle, especially with Warrick pulling double duty as baseball coach and athletic director. Gilmore played center field and batted leadoff for Coastal Carolina's 1980 NAIA national runner-up team – and later coached the Chanticleers to the 2016 national championship – and he was excited for USCA's players to potentially start a similar tradition.
He helped continue that tradition, taking over the program in 1990 and leading the Pacers to the NCAA Division II World Series in 1993.
That 1986 team can be credited with starting it all. Warrick said, coming into the season, he felt that team had the potential to be the best in school history.
Thirty-four years later, they still are.