USC AIKEN 80, YOUNG HARRIS 62
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's basketball team notched an 80-62 victory at Young Harris on Saturday.
USCA (10-6, 5-3 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Canady poured in 19 points while Alexis Mack tallied 18 points in the victory.
Melyk Taouil totaled nine points to go along with five assists.
After trailing 22-16 entering the second quarter, USCA took a 33-31 lead when Kanna Suzuki found Canady for a 3-pointer with 2:50 to go in the half. Tied at 33-33, Mack found Canady for another shot from downtown. Leading 36-35, Mack's bucket with 56 seconds to go in the half gave the Pacers a three-point margin at the break.
Up 43-42 with just under 6 minutes to go in the third quarter, Canady found Farrar for a lay-up. Mack dished out an assist to Taouil on the ensuing play for a five-point lead. USCA held a one-point edge at 47-46, but Rikoya Anderson hit a free throw. Suzuki found Mack for a 3-pointer prior to Taouil nailing a 3 for an eight-point margin at 54-46.
The Pacers pushed the lead to 12 on a Canady 3-pointer with 9:08 to play in the game. Canady extended the advantage to 16 with 4:46 to go when Madison Williams found her for another shot from distance.
For the game, USCA hit 29 of 52 from the floor (55.8 percent). The team buried 10 of 16 behind the 3-point line (62.5 percent). USCA held a 36-25 advantage on the glass. The Pacers dished out 22 assists for the contest.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host UNC Pembroke.