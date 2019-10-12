MARS HILL, N.C. — The USC Aiken volleyball team registered victories over Lenoir-Rhyne and Mars Hill by scores of 3-1 and 3-0, respectively, Saturday.
The Pacers are now 18-1 on the season.
In the opener against Lenoir-Rhyne, Alie Smith led everyone with 13 kills to go along with 13 digs for a double-double. Christine Carroll and Abbey Schad notched 12 kills apiece while Anita Cookey-Gam and Kelsey Spurlin tallied five kills each.
Mallory Barash dished out a match-high 23 assists while Alli Bell distributed 22 while registering seven digs.
Defensively, Rebecca Martinez put up a match-high 30 digs. Kari Mercer totaled nine. At the net, Carroll was in on five blocks while Barash and Schad garnered three apiece. Smith was in on two blocks.
In the nightcap against the host Lions of Mars Hill, Carroll registered a match-best 17 kills, which is the ninth most in school history in a three-set match. Smith accounted for another double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs.
Brittany French had six kills while Cookey-Gam and Schad had five kills apiece. Bell was spectacular in finding her teammates, posting a match-high 48 assists, marking the second-most in a three-set match in school history.
Defensively, Martinez led the way with 23 digs. In addition to Smith's 12, Mercer and fellow rookie Emily Duggan each hit double figures with 10 digs.
At the net, Carroll blocked five attempts while Cookey-Gam was in on three blocks. Bell and Schad had a block assist apiece.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they play at Paine.
Women's Soccer
No. 20 North Georgia 3, USC Aiken 0
The USC Aiken women's soccer team lost a 3-0 decision against No. 20 North Georgia.
USCA (1-8, 1-3 Peach Belt Conference) tried to get on the board in the 13th minute, but Marianne Ross' attempt sailed just wide of the frame. Four minutes later, the Nighthawks took a 1-0 lead.
USCA continued to play well, limiting the offense by the visitors. Daija Bryant tried to equal the match at the 42:06 mark, but her shot was wide.
The Nighthawks increased the margin to 3-0 with goals in the 52nd and 60th minute of action.
Jourdan Gruber's attempt at the 82:55 mark was stopped by the keeper. Gressa Olson's shot in the 87th minute was blocked, resulting in a corner kick.
On the ensuing corner kick, Lindsay Larisa played the ball into the box but Willa Olson's shot was deflected by a defender.
For the match, USC Aiken notched five shots, including one on frame. The squad accounted for four corner kicks.
Reese McCormick played all 90 minutes between the pipes and stopped five shots.
The Pacers return to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to Clayton State.
Men's Soccer
No. 21 Lander 2, USC Aiken 1
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 2-1 decision at No. 21 Lander Saturday evening.
After the host Bearcats scored two goals in the first half, USCA (2-5, 1-1 Peach Belt Conference) cut the deficit in half in the 70th minute of action.
Ricardo Pineda broke through the defense and blasted the ball past the keeper to make it 2-1.
Maintaining momentum, USCA earned a corner kick in the 78th minute of play. However, the team was unable to register a shot off the set piece.
After the Bearcats took a corner kick at the 88:13 mark, the Pacers regained possession. The team pushed forward and had a chance to knot the match, but Ranaldo Bailey's shot in the closing seconds missed wide of the frame.
For the contest, USCA had four shots. Kenneth Kalek played all 90 minutes between the pipes. He stopped four shots.
USCA earned three corner kicks.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they play at Erskine.