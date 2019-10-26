PEMBROKE, N.C. — The USC Aiken men's cross country team took 10th and the women finished 12th at the PBC Championship, which was hosted by UNC Pembroke.
The Pacer men were led by Riley Campbell's personal-best time of 30:41.2 on the 8k course. He placed 46th at the event. Three-sport standout Tales Silva notched a 56th-place effort. Silva crossed the line in 32:08.29. Joshua Whitley crossed the finish line in 34:25.31, which was good enough for 60th place. Kieran Short and Juan Diaz were close behind Whitley, taking 63rd and 64th, respectively. Short finished in 34:53.16 while Diaz posted a time of 34:55.09. Kyle Ready completed the course in 35:56.43.
Augusta won the meet while Flagler and UNC Pembroke completed the top three squads.
The women were led by Sophie King's 57th-place effort. She recorded a personal-best time of 23:18 on the 5k course. Courtney Strauss and Teresa Franco Dias were not far behind – taking 65th and 66th, respectively. Strauss finished in 25:41.4 while Franco Dias crossed the finish line in 25:42.8. Kendra Zavala was 75th while Iree Simon and Rebecca Prine were 78th and 79th, respectively.
Flagler won the event while North Georgia and Augusta rounded out the top three teams.
Women's Soccer
USC Aiken 4, Young Harris 1
The USC Aiken women's soccer team scored three first-half goals to stun Young Harris for the Pacers' second win in conference play.
Marianne Ross got the Pacers (2-11, 2-6 Peach Belt Conference) on the scoreboard in the 8th minute with a shot from 5 yards out. Willa Olson and Mia Maupin had the assists, and then Maupin made it 2-0 with a goal with a goal in the 17th minute.
Gressa Olson found the net just 72 seconds later for a 3-0 lead, and the Pacer defense and goalkeeper Madi Banks kept Young Harris scoreless for the rest of the half.
The Mountain Lions (6-7, 5-3) scored in the 49th minute to cut the deficit to two goals, but Paige D'Agostin tacked on a goal in the 89th minute to restore the three-goal advantage.
Banks made eight saves in net for the Pacers, who visit Lander at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Men's Soccer
FLAGLER 4, USC AIKEN 2
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 4-2 contest at Flagler on Saturday.
Chukwudi Apugo scored two goals for the Pacers (3-8, 2-2 Peach Belt Conference), with assists from Ricardo Pineda and David Box.
Kenneth Kalek got the starting nod in goal. He notched three saves. Brendan Gribek came in for the final 38:46 and had one stop.
The Pacers return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they play at Barton.