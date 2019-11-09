Men's Basketball
No. 6 Lincoln Memorial 83, USC Aiken 72
HARROGATE, Tenn. — The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost an 83-72 decision at No. 6 Lincoln Memorial on Saturday to fall to 0-4.
USCA was led byFaison Brock's double-double effort of 15 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes of work. He also added four assists and a steal.
Xzavier Barmore totaled a team-high 24 points. He chipped in six assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes of action. Gus Rowland went for double figures, netting 13 points.
The Pacers fell behind 12-0 to start the game but responded with a 17-4 run to take the lead. Lincoln Memorial pulled ahead 35-33 at the half.
USCA led by five early in the second half before Lincoln Memorial retook the lead. A 16-6 run down the stretch put the game away for the Railsplitters.
The Pacers return to action Nov. 16 when they host Florida Southern at 3:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Lenoir-Rhyne 82, USC Aiken 70
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost an 82-70 contest to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
USCA (0-2) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Newcomer Alexis Mack scored 14 points.
Melyk Taouil had 10 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds while Madison Williams hit double figures with 10 points.
USCA led 15-7 early before the Bears countered with a 13-0 run that bled into the second quarter. Lenoir-Rhyne outscored USCA 33-12 for a 47-27 halftime lead.
USCA fought back and trailed 62-51 at the end of the third quarter, but couldn't cut it any closer the rest of the way.
The Pacers return to action Nov. 20, when they host Southern Wesleyan at 5:30 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Clayton State 3, USC Aiken 1
MORROW, Ga. — The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 3-1 decision at Clayton State on Saturday.
USCA (4-11, 2-5 Peach Belt Conference) nearly got on the board in the second minute of play. After earning a corner kick, Kyllian Martin put a shot toward the frame, but it sailed just wide. In the 20th minute, Ricardo Pineda's attempt was stopped by the keeper.
The Lakers took a 1-0 lead at the 22:59 mark off a corner kick. The score remained the same heading into the second half.
Clayton State made it a 2-0 match in the 66th minute of action. However, the Pacers answered quickly. David Box collected a loose ball in the box and rocketed it to the back of the net, pulling the visitors within one at 2-1.
Despite the continued attack, USCA was unable to tie the contest. A foul in the 84th minute resulted in a penalty kick for Clayton State. The Lakers promptly pushed the margin to two at 3-1 after converting the kick.
Kenneth Kalek played the first 70 minutes between the pipes and stopped two shots. Brendan Gribekhad three saves in the final 20 minutes of action.