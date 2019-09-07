USC AIKEN 1, KING 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ricard Saintil scored a golden goal in overtime to give the USC Aiken men's soccer team a 1-0 victory at King on Saturday.
In the first half, Giuseppe Cimino rocketed a shot toward the goal in the 31st minute. Jorvel Tobierre also had an attempt in the first 45 minutes of action. Duncan Mihoulides notched back-to-back shots in the final minute before the break, but neither found the back of the net.
USCA (1-1) continued to push forward in the second half, totaling nine shots compared to just a pair by the host team. Kyllian Martin notched back-to-back shots in the second period. Cimino accounted for three shots while David Box totaled one. Saintil also tallied a shot in the second period.
In overtime, Saintil blasted an attempt that was stopped by the keeper in the 93rd minute. Two minutes later, Chris Caudell's shot was stopped. However, Saintil ended the match with the golden goal for the 1-0 win. Box was credited with an assist on the play.
Between the pipes, Kenneth Kalek recorded the shutout. He had two saves while playing 94:28 in goal.
For the match, USCA held a 16-6 edge in shots and a 5-1 margin in corner kicks.
The Pacers return to action Sept. 15 when they host Saint Leo at 1 p.m.
Volleyball team sweeps Mars Hill
HARROGATE, Tenn. — The USC Aiken volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Mars Hill on Saturday in the final match of the Lincoln Memorial Season-Opening Tournament.
For the match, Christine Carroll led everyone with 12 kills. Abbey Schad totaled nine kills while hitting .474 and also blocked five shots. Anita Cookey-Gam tallied eight kills while Kayla Duggan and Alie Smith powered home seven kills apiece.
Alli Bell dished out a match-high 34 assists and narrowly missed a double-double with nine digs.
Defensively, Rebecca Martinez led everyone with 15 digs. Kari Mercer and Smith added eight apiece. At the net, Duggan was in on three blocks while Carroll and Smith were in on two apiece.
In the first frame, it was a back-and-forth affair. USCA (3-0) took a 24-22 lead on a kill from Carroll, but the Lions managed to knot the score at 24-24. After a service error by the Lions, Carroll ended the set with a block for the 26-24 victory.
Tied at 9-9 in the second frame, the Pacers went on an 8-3 run for a 17-12 lead and didn't slow down from there. Bell and Smith each had a kill late while Carroll hammered home two kills, closing out the set with the 25-14 win.
In the final set Mars Hill got within 16-13 before kills by Smth and Duggan pushed the lead to five points. Leading 23-17, an attack error gave USCA a 24-17 edge before Martinez found Smith to end the match.
The Pacers return to action Friday when they host the USC Aiken Invitational. The team hosts North Greenville at 2:30 p.m. and Florida Southern at 7:30 p.m.
Women's soccer falls on the road
HICKORY, N.C. — The USC Aiken women's soccer team lost an 8-0 decision at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 early in the first half, USCA (0-2) attempted to knot the score, but Paige D'Agostin's shot in the 16th minute was blocked. Moments later, the Bears extended the lead to 2-0.
USCA trailed 4-0 at the half and the Bears pushed the margin to 5-0 33 seconds into the second period.
Willa Olson blasted a shot that was just wide of the frame at the 51:13 mark. Two minutes later, Olson took a corner kick but the Pacers were unable to get a shot off the set piece. D'Agostin registered another shot in the 84th minute for the visitors.
For the match, Makenzie Maxwell had six saves between the pipes. Madi Banks and Reese McCormick had four saves apiece in goal.
The Pacers return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the home opener against Anderson.