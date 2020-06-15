USC Aiken has named Jaclin Poole its second head coach in program history.
Poole spent the last five seasons as head coach at Conference Carolinas member Lees-McRae, where she served as an assistant for the 2015 season before taking the head coaching job that August.
She took over a Lees-McRae program that had won just 22 total games over its previous three seasons and started building, increasing the Bobcats' win total from 10 in 2016 to 22 in 2019. That 2019 campaign included a Conference Carolinas tournament championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance and victory.
Poole and the Bobcats added more landmark victories in the virus-shortened 2020 season, beating No. 1 Young Harris in back-to-back games. Her teams went 72-123 over four-plus seasons.
"Within four seasons, Jaclin was able help Lees-McRae win the conference tournament and earn its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth after taking over a six-win program," USCA athletic director Jim Herlihy said. "She has the knowledge and experience we are looking for. Jaclin is a tremendous addition to Pacer Nation and we are thrilled to see how she can build upon a solid foundation."
She replaces Jerry Snyder, who retired this year after 34 seasons. Snyder coached the Pacers to 794 victories and four NCAA Tournament appearances. He led the program in its transition from the club level to NAIA in 1987 and from there to NCAA Division II and the Peach Belt Conference in 1992.
Poole has coached six all-conference selections and five all-tournament team picks. She also coached Lees-McRae's first All-American, second-team selection Kara Cunningham.
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to take the reins of the USC Aiken softball program," said Poole. "There has been a tradition of success at USC Aiken and I expect nothing less in the years to come. I am thankful for Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy, Chancellor Dr. Jordan, and the hiring committee for the opportunity and their trust in me to lead this incredible program."
Poole, a three-sport letter-winner at Clover High School, was a two-time Conference Carolinas all-tournament team selection during her playing days at Coker. She was a two-time NFCA All-America Scholar and was named to the Presidential Honor Roll in 2012. She was the softball program's Freshman of the Year and the athletic department's Female Freshman of the Year in 2010.
She appeared in 124 games over four seasons for the Cobras, batting .320 with 12 home runs and 73 RBI.