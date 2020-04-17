USC Aiken golfers piled up more awards Friday as league and region honors were handed out.
Leo Johansson, the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection, was one of 16 players named to the Division II PING All-Southeast Region Team.
Fellow freshman Leonardo Bono is a second-team all-conference selection, and Matthew Osborn, Björn Rosengren, Dan Sheehan and Thomas Trowbridge were all named to the PBC Men's Golf Team of Academic Distinction.
Johansson, from Djurö, Sweden, is ranked No. 14 nationally according to Golfstat. He won the Queens Invitational in the fall with an 8-under 205 total. Johansson shot 67-67-71 over the three-round event. He also claimed second at the Firestone Invitational after boasting a score of 7-under 209. Johansson had three top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place effort at the season-opening Kiawah Island Invitational. In 13 rounds, Johansson's stroke average was 71.2.
Bono, from Rivera, Switzerland, is No. 52 in the Golfstat rankings. He posted a 72.2 stroke average in 13 rounds of competition. Bono had three top-10 finishes on the season, including a third-place effort at the season-opening Kiawah Island Invitational. There, he shot 8-under 136 in the two-round event. Bono took sixth at the Firestone Invitational with a 2-under 214. He was also sixth at the Queens Invitational after posting a 4-under 209.
Osborn, from Redditch, Birmingham, England, has a 3.807 GPA and is an exercise science major. Rosengren, from Halmstad, Sweden, is a business major with a 3.833 GPA. Sheehan, from Bristol, England, has a 3.677 GPA and majors in business. Trowbridge, from Wellington, England, has a 3.8 GPA and is a business major.
To be eligible for the all-academic team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) have achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) have completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
Players named to the teams are based on grades through the fall 2019 semester.