NORTH AUGUSTA — Upset Saturday shook up the 17U division at Peach Jam, as the Nike EYBL's front-runners fell by the wayside during a shocking quarterfinal round to produce a Sunday championship game between teams that were the No. 2 seeds in their respective pools.
The top four seeds all lost – the exact opposite of last year's quarterfinals – including tournament favorite Texas Titans. The Titans came to North Augusta with a 12-1 record and then went 5-0 in pool play behind EYBL MVP Cade Cunningham. But they were shocked by eighth-seeded Team WhyNot, runners-up a year ago in their first year on the circuit, in an 87-81 defeat.
Team WhyNot, led by 26 points from Addison Patterson, broke a 43-all halftime tie with a 23-14 third quarter.
Indy Heat, the No. 2 seed who had gone 4-1 in pool play with an average margin of victory of 26.25 points, fell 96-89 to seventh-seeded Houston Hoops.
No. 3 seed Renaissance fell 81-70 to No. 6 MOKAN Elite, and No. 4 seed AOT Running Rebels lost 93-91 in overtime to No. 5 seed Boo Williams.
MOKAN Elite, which was dominant behind Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr. during an undefeated run to the Peach Jam title in 2016, will play for the championship again this year. MOKAN defeated Houston Hoops 86-77 in the semifinals to reach Sunday's 2 p.m. title game. MOKAN is led by its towering 6-foot-11 center N'Faly Dante, ESPN's No. 18 prospect in the Class of 2020.
They'll meet the No. 8 seed Team WhyNot, a 92-89 winner over Boo Williams in Saturday's late semifinal. It's the team's second appearance in the championship game in as many years.
The upsets weren't limited to just the 17U bracket.
No. 1 Nightrydas Elite was the only top-four seed to survive the E15 quarterfinals, holding off upset bids from No. 8 Team Takeover (80-67) and No. 5 E1T1 United (77-72) to reach the finals against No. 7 Team Final.
Team Final beat No. 2 seed Team WhyNot 80-70 in the quarterfinals before posting a 61-57 win over No. 6 Brad Beal Elite in the semis. Brad Beal Elite knocked off No. 3 PSA Cardinals 68-63 in the quarterfinals.
E1T1 United posted one of the entire week's best offensive outputs in the quarterfinals, withstanding 44 points and nine rebounds from Emoni Bates to run away with a 112-88 win over Bates Fundamentals.
Nightrydas Elite and Team Final meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the title.
They'll be followed by the E16 final at noon between No. 1 Team Griffin and No. 3 Team Takeover.
Team Griffin beat No. 8 Boo Williams 85-7 in the quarterfinals before escaping with a last-second 71-70 win over fifth-seeded Vegas Elite. Team Takeover held off sixth-seeded Team Durant 56-52 before running into an upset-minded seventh-seeded PSA Cardinals team that had already knocked off No. 2 seed Team CP3, 76-71.
Their semifinal matchup was one of the best of the week, with Team Takeover earning a spot in the finals with a 62-58 win in overtime. Erik Reynolds hit a tough, contested jumper to put Team Takeover ahead by three with 10 seconds left in regulation, but Zion Cruz drilled a buzzer-beating 3 to tie it up. Team Takeover lived up to its name in the extra period, holding PSA Cardinals to just three points in overtime.