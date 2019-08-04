The U.S. eventing team struck gold at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Sunday.
And two riders with close ties to Aiken, Boyd Martin and Doug Payne, contributed to and shared in the glory.
A final score of 91.2 earned the Americans the victory and the gold medal after three phases of competition: dressage, cross-country and show jumping.
Brazil was a distant second with a score of 122.1, and Canada was in third with a score of 183.7.
The win made U.S. eventing eligible for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Brazil also qualified for the Olympics.
Leading the way for the Americans was Martin, who trains in the winter at Stable View in Aiken.
He earned the individual eventing gold medal aboard the 12-year-old gelding Tsetserleg with a score of 25.6.
In Sunday’s show jumping phase, they turned in a clear round, as did the three other U.S. eventing team riders and their mounts.
“It is a big relief,” said Martin in a story published online by the U.S. Eventing Association. “We all worked very, very hard. It’s good to pull it off.”
One of Martin’s fellow Americans, Lynn Symansky of Virginia, earned the silver medal while riding the 11-year-old gelding RF Cool Play. They finished with a score of 29.2.
Aiken resident Doug Payne was fourth in the individual rankings with a score of 36.4. His mount was the 8-year-old mare Starr Witness.
Finishing in 17th was Tamie Smith of California with a score of 76.8. She rode the 13-year-old gelding Mai Baum.
The Pan American Games eventing competition began Friday with dressage. The cross-country phase took place Saturday.
The Americans led the team standings at the end of each phase of the competition.
Martin was a member of U.S. eventing teams for the Summer Olympics in 2012 in London, England, and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Martin was in second in the individual standings after dressage but moved up to first after cross-country.