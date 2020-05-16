An 0-10 season still ended with a big victory for Aiken High's football program.
Senior all-region performers Talik Jones and David Neal signed Saturday to play college football, making them head coach Olajuwon Paige's first signees. Jones is heading off to Catawba, while Neal is joining a revamped Erskine program that is loading up with local talent.
"It's a great feeling," Paige said. "The season didn't turn out how we wanted it to be. But at the end of the season, you go 0-10 but you still have colleges calling for kids, that's a blessing. That's a blessing for them and the families, for them to be coming here supporting us for 10 games straight and we didn't get a 'W'. At the end, we got a 'W'. These guys signed, and now they get to go play college ball and help another program out."
Both players agreed that those bumps and bruises along the way – just four total wins since 2016 and three different head coaches – made it even sweeter to know that the hard work they put in didn't go unnoticed.
"It's really a blessing," said Neal, who will play cornerback at Erskine. "I went from losing seasons since my freshman year – I only won, like, four games my whole high school career. Just to be able to be blessed to go show my talents at the next level, it's really a blessing."
Neal is joining a Flying Fleet program that's returning to the field in 2020 for the first time since 1951. Having a chance to help a program build from the group up appealed to Neal, who wants to major in health science.
"I like Erskine because they were just starting their program fresh, and I want to be part of that foundation of a program that's gonna succeed," he said. "I like the fact that the coaches input church and God, and just to be able to get close to God and work on your technique and everything football-wise, I like that part."
The first team on Erskine's schedule is Catawba, a program that made an impression on Jones by reciprocating his interest. He said that lots of phone calls and text messages to college coaches went unanswered, or he was told his film was insufficient, so that made him more humble and hungry to do more.
"It feels pretty good, especially coming from an area like this," he said. "They always say we're overlooked and there's not really too much talent that makes it to the next level, so I'm just blessed and happy to make it to the next level."
Jones plans to play defensive end and linebacker for the Indians, and he could potentially play some offensive snaps at tight end. He's willing to play whichever cards he's dealt at the next level, the same way he did through Aiken High's various restarts under new head coaches.
"I'm always open for changes. In college, anything can happen," he said. "You can get a new coach. Your coach can get fired. I just try to stay to my roots. Like, football can't change that much. It's not that much you can do. It's always the fundamentals and basics."
Jones plans to major in business management and minor in sport management, and he may add a second major in communication.
Neal and Jones were part of a group that helped ease the transition into head coaching for Paige, who had to catch up quickly after coming aboard in late June. Though he was their new head coach, it wasn't his first time getting to know them – Paige, an Aiken High alumnus, previously coached the veteran players when he was on Brian Neal's staff, which made it extra special for him to see them sign.
His leaders were the ones who stuck around after those rough seasons and in turn helped him lead when he took over, and with their dedication they set a level of expectations for the program's players moving forward.
"It's the hard work they put in – the will and the want. That's a thing that was a tradition here for many years, the will and the want," Paige said. "For these guys here, it's stuff that they will do without being asked. That will help them be successful in college, because they'll do extra without coaches asking them to do it. ... They've got that mindset for that."