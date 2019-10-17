AIRPORT 37, AIKEN 12
Airport took advantage of some turnovers and put together a couple of scoring flurries to beat Aiken 37-12 on Thursday night.
The Hornets (0-8, 0-3 Region 5-AAAA) scored first on a Devlin Hill touchdown reception and led 6-0 after one quarter.
But region-leading Airport (6-2, 3-0) answered with 17 straight points in the second quarter for a 17-6 halftime lead.
Aiken fought back after the break, scoring a touchdown to make it 17-12 before Airport went on another scoring run.
The Eagles scored 20 straight points to end the game, sending the Hornets to their 11th consecutive loss.
Aiken has a road game next Friday at Brookland-Cayce.