AHS_v_Airport_10-17-19_0306.jpg
Aiken wide receiver Devlin Hill (24) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Hornets a 6-0 lead against Airport.

 Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

AIRPORT 37, AIKEN 12

Airport took advantage of some turnovers and put together a couple of scoring flurries to beat Aiken 37-12 on Thursday night.

The Hornets (0-8, 0-3 Region 5-AAAA) scored first on a Devlin Hill touchdown reception and led 6-0 after one quarter.

But region-leading Airport (6-2, 3-0) answered with 17 straight points in the second quarter for a 17-6 halftime lead.

Aiken fought back after the break, scoring a touchdown to make it 17-12 before Airport went on another scoring run.

The Eagles scored 20 straight points to end the game, sending the Hornets to their 11th consecutive loss.

Aiken has a road game next Friday at Brookland-Cayce.