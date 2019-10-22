A high school football team's objective can't get much simpler than Ridge Spring-Monetta's over the final two weeks of the season.
Just win.
That's where the 10th-ranked Trojans find themselves coming into Thursday night's home game against Estill, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be the Trojans' second game in their new stadium.
RS-M (4-4, 3-2 Region 3-A) is on a two-game losing streak after road trips to No. 4 Blackville-Hilda and No. 1 Wagener-Salley, the region's top two teams. But a third-place finish – and, more importantly, a home game in the first round of the playoffs – is still very much at stake. The Trojans are tied for third with Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, and those two will meet next week at RS-M to close out the regular season.
"Well, it's a big game for us," said RS-M head coach Brian Smith. "We need to win the last two to finish third and get a home playoff game. That's kind of our goal, so we need to make sure we take care of business those two weeks."
The Trojans are still adjusting to life without injured quarterback Remedee Leaphart, which takes away 1,118 yards of total offense and 16 touchdowns from RS-M's offense. His absence drastically affects what the Trojans can do through the air, so what they're trying to do now is a total change from before.
Well, sort of. It's a change from what they've worked on this season, but wishbone and wildcat looks are familiar for RS-M's experienced players.
Bret Smith and Keflin Jones have taken snaps at quarterback, and Collier Sullivan receives the direct snaps in the wildcat. That makes the game even more physical for Sullivan, who has rushed for 838 yards and nine touchdowns this season and is also a starting linebacker, so the coaches will have to carve out opportunities during the game to give him a breather.
Estill (2-6, 1-4) sits in seventh in the eight-team region, but the Trojans can't overlook the Fighting Gators. Estill runs the football well and can mix in the pass, and that can be an efficient combination when things are going well.
That's where guys like Tray Dean (63 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks), Cameron Davis (43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss), Nehemiah Brooks (52 tackles), Kenyon Ligons (three interceptions) and, yes, Sullivan (50 tackles, seven tackles for loss) will try to make havoc and leave damage. One of the stats of the year, and not in a good way, came from Estill's 44-16 loss to Williston-Elko back in September when the Fighting Gators turned the ball over nine times.
"We've got to play well up front on both sides of the ball," said Smith. "We've got to make sure that our kids come out and try to take the game to them physically up front. We've got to create some turnovers on the defensive end, and offensively we've got to maximize every opportunity."