Six months ago, Ridge Spring-Monetta still needed a head football coach.
It was a talented group of players returning following a third-place finish in Region 3-A and a second-round appearance in the state playoffs. But those returners went through spring without organized practices and didn't know until mid-June who their coach would be, much less any of the finer details.
About 180 miles to the northeast, Green Sea Floyds was entering its summer as kings of Class A football. The defending state champions were prepped for another offseason of big gains in the weight room and on the field in order to keep their crown.
Two different paths led to the same destination – Benedict College's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, site of Friday night's Class A title game between the two sets of Trojans. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Brian Smith came aboard as RS-M's head coach over the summer and didn't have time to make wholesale changes, so he worked with what was already in the cupboard. He took over a group that won a lot of football games under Kenny Lipsey, so why change it?
"I think I've probably changed more than they have," Smith said. "They would tell you, as we started out, I was throwing so much at them early to see what would stick. A lot of those things we kind of got away from because we just weren't good at them. ... We want to major in what we're good at."
There wasn't much reason to change anything at Green Sea Floyds (11-1), either, but for different reasons. Head coach Donnie Kiefer has built a powerhouse in Horry County that flew under the radar en route to last year's title. Nothing broke, so nothing needed fixing.
"Just work harder every year," said star running back Jaquan Dixon. "We've been playing together since we were kids. We had a dream that we were gonna win a state championship for our school. We worked so hard that it did happen, now we're trying to do it again."
RS-M (10-4) comes into Friday night's game as the underdog, a No. 3 seed that had to win three consecutive road playoff games just to get here. The latter two of those wins, at Blackville-Hilda and at Wagener-Salley, were against higher-ranked opponents that beat them handily during the regular season as they struggled without injured players.
"It seems like the whole playoffs, we've just been underdogs but it's been upset after upset," said senior running back and linebacker Collier Sullivan. "I feel like this is just another chance for us to upset the state."
Then again, the long road to Benedict may truly be the most fitting route for RS-M – after all, the Trojans opened the season with five consecutive road games before their new stadium was completed, and their 15th and final game of the season will be their 11th away from home.
They've embraced the road warrior persona, which has been enough to get them here. But Friday night's challenge should be their toughest yet, facing an offense that scores a touchdown every 6.3 plays and a defense that's allowed less than 10 points per game – and, perhaps most importantly, a team that's been there and done that.
GSF was the newcomer on the state title scene last year, toppling Lamar to win its first big ring. That's the kind of thing that gets talked about for generations in small towns, and Smith is well aware of the opportunity his players have to become part of a lifelong conversation.
"We know that Monetta High School won a state championship in (1945) and the girls' basketball program had a national winning streak record at one point in, like, the 30s or 40s," he said. "Those kind of things are still talked about. What I'm trying to tell these kids is, their legacy and the team they leave behind and the team to come, they're gonna be judged by each one going forward – you want to make it better each year."