No. 10 RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 38, ESTILL 10
MONETTA — One win down, one to go for the Ridge Spring-Monetta football team.
The Trojans outscored Estill 22-0 in the second half Thursday to put away a 38-10 victory that sets them up to play Hunter-Kinard-Tyler next week for the No. 3 seed from Region 3-A – and the home playoff game that comes with it.
Collier Sullivan rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, Dantrell Weaver intercepted three passes and the Trojans withstood a bizarre stretch late in the second half that produced all of the Fighting Gators' points.
RS-M (5-4, 4-2 Region 3-A) scored twice in 89 seconds near the end of the first quarter, with drives set up deep in Estill territory thanks to a muffed punt and a partially-blocked one, for a 16-0 lead before Estill struck for two stunning scores.
The Trojans' defense stood after the offense fumbled at their own 18, but Lenin Romero knocked a 42-yard field goal through the uprights to put Estill on the scoreboard. Romero then pooched the ensuing kickoff, lofting it perfectly down the visitors' sideline so it fell right in the arms of a sprinting Gator. Estill quickly drove for a touchdown to cut it to 16-10 with 3:01 left in the half.
Sullivan capped a 50-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:22 left in the third quarter for a 24-10 lead, then Weaver made his second interception of the night near midfield.
RS-M had some trouble fielding punts Thursday, and a muffed punt in the final minute of the third quarter gave Estill the ball at the Trojans' 25. The Gators drove down to the 4 as the quarter ended, then fumbled on the first snap of the fourth.
The Trojans put the game away with a 93-yard scoring drive, boosted by Sullivan's 63-yard run on first down. Nehemiah Brooks ran it in from the 12 for a 32-10 lead with 10:31 remaining.
Weaver had his third interception of the night on the Gators' ensuing drive, and he ran the pick back 29 yards for a score for good measure.
RS-M's offense clearly missed injured quarterback Remedee Leaphart, as nearly all of the production came on the ground. The defense allowed practically nothing until the closing stages of the game, holding Estill to 30 yards in the first half and around 50 until late in the fourth quarter.