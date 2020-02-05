MONETTA — The feeling was amazing Wednesday for Ridge Spring-Monetta's Tray Dean, even if he was still a little shocked about where he was signing to play college football.
Dean admitted to being a little skeptical at first about Georgia Military College, but then he started to think a little bit more about it – he'd be close to home, and he'd be joining a proven football program where plenty of players have gone to make their names known.
Add in the future teammates he already knew, and the people he grew up with who currently go to school there, and the decision started to make more and more sense.
Dean has spent the last three seasons establishing himself as a nightmare for opposing ball carriers. He finished his senior season with 146 tackles (22 for loss), seven sacks, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries – one of which he returned 84 yards for a touchdown in the Trojans' Class A Upper State championship victory over rival Wagener-Salley. That gave him a state title game experience in football to go with the one he had on the basketball court the year before.
A finalist for Aiken Standard Defensive Player of the Year, Dean got a taste of what it will be like to face college offensive linemen when he played in Border Bowl VII. He was relentless in his pursuit of the football, just like he was every Friday against Class A competition, and helped Team South Carolina to a fourth consecutive win in the series.
"I was honestly nervous, to begin with, because I knew in my head this was the best of the best players around," said Dean, who's interested in studying in the field of business. "I looked at myself like, 'I'm not ready. I'm not ready. People are gonna be better than me.' Then I just had to do my thing, and I showed out."