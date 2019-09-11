ANDERSON 2, USC AIKEN 1
Anderson overcame a second-half deficit and scored in the 81st minute for a 2-1 win over USC Aiken on Wednesday in women's soccer.
The Pacers (0-3) had a few scoring chances in the first half, but the teams were scoreless midway through the match.
Lauren Sigmon rocketed a shot that was saved in the seventh minute of action after USCA pushed forward into the offensive third of the pitch. Tashiana Kwatowski was unable to put the Pacers ahead despite a solid attempt at the 23:15 mark.
After a corner kick at the 25:15 mark, the ensuing shot sailed just high of the crossbar from Marianne Ross.
USCA jumped on top with a goal from Gressa Olson at the 61:56 mark. Willa Olson found her off a free kick, and Gressa Olson took the pass on the right side and blasted the shot past the keeper for the 1-0 goal.
Less than 20 seconds later, Anderson knotted the score at 1-1.
The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute.
USCA continued applying pressure in the waning moments. The Pacers took a free kick near midfield and played it into the box, but they were unable to get a shot on frame.
For the match, USCA tallied eight shots, including five on frame. The Pacers totaled six corner kicks in the contest.
Between the pipes, Reese McCormick played all 90 minutes and made five saves.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they travel to Catawba.