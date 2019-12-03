The Ridge Spring-Monetta football team wouldn't be playing for a state championship Friday night at Benedict College if not for wins the last two weeks at Blackville-Hilda and Wagener-Salley.
Obviously the Trojans needed those wins on the scoreboard in order to advance – that's how the playoffs work, after all. But it was the wins they had in particular segments of the game that made those victories possible.
RS-M head coach Brian Smith said before each of those games that the offensive and defensive lines would need to perform better than they had in back-to-back regular-season losses by 62 total points to the Hawks and War Eagles. Those teams play a physical and aggressive brand of football, so the Trojans were going to have to be up to the task.
They were, going toe-to-toe in the trenches both nights to avoid a repeat of the October onslaughts, beating Blackville-Hilda 26-24 in triple overtime and then toppling Wagener-Salley 26-22 in the Class A Upper State final.
Smith knew coming into the season that his young linemen had a bright future – but they were going to have to grow up fast. They've developed over the course of the year to where they've hit a groove of identifying their opponents' schemes and knowing how to attack them. It's something some of them may have struggled with earlier in the year, but there's no better time than now for it to start clicking.
"Throughout the season, we've started four different freshmen on the OL. We're starting two each week," Smith said. "They've come out and got a little better. We picked up some kids who maybe I didn't even know when I first got there. They came out and developed for us. We had a kid transfer in that's helped us a little bit.
"They've gotten better each week, and that's the big thing. I think that's the big difference between the first two games – obviously we had the threat of the pass a little bit against Blackville and Wagener this time. Blackville, physically, we struggled with the first time around. We were able to come back and block them this past time."
There were other wins each night that were just as big. Against Blackville-Hilda, they'd have to make one more stop than the Hawks could once it went to overtime tied at 6 apiece. The Trojans got that in the third extra period when Dantrell Weaver made a solo stop on the Hawks' game-tying two-point attempt.
Against Wagener-Salley, it was a big win in the turnover department. The top-ranked War Eagles amassed a +32 turnover margin through their first 12 games, only giving the ball away four times all season, but they coughed it up six times against the Trojans. Defensive end Tray Dean returned a fumble 84 yards for a touchdown, one of his two fumble recoveries in the game, to help set the tone for RS-M.
"Any time you score on defense, man, it's a great night," Smith said. "... In the playoffs, we've had a good little run right here for a while. Dantrell scored a couple weeks in a row on pick-sixes, and Tray had the one last week."
Dean has the team lead in tackles (141), tackles for loss (22), sacks (seven) and fumble recoveries (four), and fellow senior Cameron Davis isn't far behind with 20 tackles for loss to go along with his 90 total tackles.
They'll be asked to help produce one final win at 8 p.m. Friday against Green Sea Floyds to cap their high school careers – and they and their teammates will need those smaller wins throughout the night to make it happen.