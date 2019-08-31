No. 2 ALABAMA 42, DUKE 3
ATLANTA — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 Alabama overcame a sluggish start to blow out Duke 42-3 Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Returning to the stadium where they won the Southeastern Conference title last December and the national championship two seasons ago, the Crimson Tide (1-0) was held scoreless in the first quarter – which happened only one time in 2018.
But the Blue Devils (0-1) merely delayed the inevitable.
Tagovailoa, whose brilliant sophomore season ended with a bit of a thud, put his tight ends to good use. The left-hander hooked up with Miller Forristall on a 27-yard touchdown pass and then went to Major Tennison for a 1-yard score
Alabama's dynamic receiving corps also got in on the fun. DeVonta Smith hauled in an 8-yard TD pass and Jerry Jeudy broke loose for a 21-yard score.
Jerome Ford and Brian Robinson Jr. ran for the Tide's other TDs.
With Alabama up 35-3, Tagovailoa's day was done by late in the third quarter. He completed 26 of 31 passes before giving way to backup Mac Jones.
Tagovailoa's younger brother, Taulia, even got a chance to play late in the game. He handed off to Ford on his 37-yard touchdown.
This was just the sort of performance Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide were hoping for after a blowout loss to Clemson in last year's national championship game. Tagovailoa was thoroughly outplayed in that 44-16 setback, on the heels of an ankle injury that knocked him out of the SEC championship game.
No. 5 OHIO STATE 45, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields made some mistakes that quarterbacks make when they haven't played much. The much-ballyhooed Georgia transfer also showed flashes of how good he might be and why he was a five-star recruit.
Fields, who saw limited action as a freshman last season sitting behind Jake Fromm, threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State, leading the fifth-ranked Buckeyes over Florida Atlantic 45-21 on Saturday in the season opener.
Fields made it look easy early, engineering touchdown on Ohio State's first four drives, including his 51-yard scoring run on the Buckeyes' first possession.
The Buckeyes' offense sputtered in the second and third quarters behind its relatively inexperienced leader. Fields stayed in the game for all but the last offensive series, finishing 18 for 25 for 234 yards.
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes , and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs. J.K. Dobbins had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.
No. 13 WASHINGTON 47, EASTERN WASHINGTON 14
SEATTLE — Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in nearly two years, and No. 13 Washington opened the season with a 47-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason showed no rust, carving up one of the top FCS programs in the country with a debut that will only increase the hype around the former No. 1 recruit in the country.
Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington (1-0) on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.
Eason's fourth pass in purple was a 50-yard touchdown strike to Andre Baccellia. Eason added a 7-yard TD pass to Aaron Fuller, who made a stunning one-handed catch while getting a foot inbound, and capped his first-half with a 10-yard TD strike to Chico McClatcher late in the first half.
Fuller caught his second TD on the opening drive of the second half on a perfect back-shoulder throw from Eason, tapping his toes as he fell out of bounds.
This was a far different situation than the previous two times the Huskies and Eagles faced off. In 2011, Washington needed a late end zone interception to hold off Eastern Washington 30-27, and three years later in head coach Chris Petersen's first home game, the Huskies held on for a wild 59-52 victory.
After playing in the FCS national championship game last January and falling to North Dakota State, the Eagles were simply overmatched by Huskies this time around.
No. 15 PENN STATE 79, IDAHO 7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford completed 14 of 23 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 Penn State over Idaho 79-7 on Saturday.
Making his first career start, Clifford chipped in 57 rushing yards on seven carries and hooked up with receiver KJ Hamler for scoring strikes of 36 and 21 yards.
Journey Brown and Noah Cain both added a pair of touchdown runs while Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford and Nick Eury each ran for scores. Jake Pinegar kicked two field goals and Jordan Stout made another for Penn State (1-0). Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange in the fourth quarter.
The Nittany Lions overcame early sloppiness before coasting the rest of the way to their biggest point total since an 81-0 win against Cincinnati in 1991.
A botched handoff and a misfire from Clifford forced them to settle for a pair of field goals on their first two possessions. But Penn State scored touchdowns on five of its next eight drives and went into halftime leading 44-0.
Idaho didn't cross midfield until halfway through the second quarter, managed just one first down in the first half, went 1 for 15 on third down and finished with just 145 yards, compared with Penn State's 673.
No. 21 IOWA STATE 29, NORTHERN IOWA 26 (3OT)
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy's eyes lit up when he saw a potential game-losing fumble floating aimlessly near the goal line.
The sophomore sprang into action, snapping up Sheldon Croney Jr.'s triple-overtime miscue and saving the Cyclones from a devastating defeat – even by their standards.
Croney Jr. scored from a yard out on the next play and 21st-ranked Iowa State rallied to edge past FCS school Northern Iowa 29-26 on Saturday.
La'Michael Pettway had a pair of touchdown catches for the Cyclones (1-0), who barely survived a massive upset after entering the year ranked for the first time since 1978.
Croney fumbled just shy of the end zone on the second-to-last play of the game. But Purdy saw the ball bounce out, and he sprinted from the backfield to recover it at the 1 in perhaps the biggest play of his impressive young career.
For four quarters and nearly three extra sessions though, the last thing the Cyclones were in was great shape.
Iowa State had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Connor Assalley with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter simply to force overtime. Purdy had a touchdown run called back because of holding before that kick.
After the teams traded field goals in the first OT, Purdy found Pettway – a graduate transfer from Arkansas in his Iowa State debut – in the back of the end zone. But Northern Iowa pulled even at 23-all after freshman Will McElvain scrambled long enough to free up Trevor Allen for a 7-yard TD catch on a ball that travelled at least 40 yards.
Iowa State forced Northern Iowa into a field goal to start triple overtime, and Purdy completed three straight passes to set up a hectic finish.
No. 24 NEBRASKA 35, SOUTH ALABAMA 21
LINCOLN, Neb. — As happy as he was with his defense, Scott Frost was in no mood to celebrate after Nebraska's opener against South Alabama.
Frost's coaching resume is built on offense, and he didn't like what he saw in the No. 24 Cornhuskers' 35-21 victory Saturday.
Two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams bailed out an offense that generated only 276 yards, including just 66 in the second half, and never established a ground game against an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference that ranked 101st against the run last season.
The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime, and the anxiety at Memorial Stadium was palpable.
But the defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.'s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.
South Alabama wouldn't go away. The Jaguars converted two straight turnovers into touchdowns to cut it to 28-21 and had the ball heading into the fourth quarter.
Things started turning for Nebraska when Cam Taylor hammered Jaguars quarterback Cephus Johnson, popping the ball loose, and Alex Davis picked it up at the goal line and stepped into the end zone for a touchdown.
Then, with South Alabama threatening from the Nebraska 12, Taylor stepped in front of Johnson's pass and ran in back to midfield.