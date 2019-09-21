No. 2 ALABAMA 49, SOUTHERN MISS 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters, including a 45-yarder and 74-yarder to Henry Ruggs III in the first nine minutes, as Alabama rolled over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Tagovailoa had his second straight five-TD game and the Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn't keep up with the speedy Ruggs, despite a little help from the sun. He had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended.
Ruggs finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone untouched on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder.
There were plenty of big plays to go around for an offense that had back-to-back 91-yard scoring drives. Alabama scored on its first four possessions in an early kickoff in hot weather against a sizable underdog.
No. 4 LSU 66, VANDERBILT 38
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading No. 4 LSU past Vanderbilt.
LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth straight time. This marked the first meeting between these SEC charter members since 2010.
The Tigers scored their most points this season and most ever in regulation against an SEC opponent. The 104 combined points tied South Carolina's 65-39 win over Mississippi State in 1995 for the fourth-highest scoring total in an SEC game that didn't go into overtime.
No. 6 OHIO STATE 75, MIAMI (OHIO) 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The sixth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 on Saturday and now prepare for a rugged stretch of Big Ten games beginning with a visit to Nebraska and then a home game against Michigan State.
Sophomore Georgia transfer Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter alone before taking a seat and letting his two backups mop up in the second half. Fields has accounted for 19 touchdowns in the first four games.
The Buckeyes — victimized by an early Fields end-zone fumble and safety — only led 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass — the longest of his career — and then ran for a 7-yard score just 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way.
No. 8 AUBURN 28, No. 17 TEXAS A&M 20
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as No. 8 Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M to get a win over the 17th-ranked Aggies.
Nix didn't put up flashy numbers against the Aggies, but he looked poised and didn't make any big mistakes in his first true road game in front of a rowdy crowd of 101,681.
The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) were up 21-3 before A&M (2-2, 0-1) finally got going offensively in the fourth quarter. Mond cut the lead to 21-10 with his first touchdown pass early in the quarter before Auburn added a touchdown rushing. But the Aggies made a field goal before Mond connected with Ainias Smith on a 15-yard TD pass with just over two minutes left to get them to 28-20.
No. 9 FLORIDA 34, TENNESSEE 3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and No. 9 Florida beat slumping Tennessee 34-3 Saturday, extending the Gators' dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.
Trask's first start at Florida was far from perfect, though. He lost a fumble and threw two interceptions against the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1 SEC).
But he overcame those miscues and led Florida (4-0, 2-0) to its 14th win in its last 15 games against Tennessee. Trask completed 20 of 28 passes, none better than the ones that went for touchdowns to Kyle Pitts and Freddie Swain.
Tennessee had an interesting day. It was mostly a debacle as Tennessee scored its fewest points against Florida since losing 31-0 to the Gators in 1994. Jarrett Guarantano completed 8 of 15 passes for 93 yards with two interceptions and a sack in the first half. He was benched in favor of freshman Brian Maurer to start the second half.
No. 13 WISCONSIN 35, No. 11 MICHIGAN 14
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy against Michigan.
In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yarder. Taylor missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) avenge their 38-13 loss to the Wolverines from a year ago.
Michigan's struggles to hold on to the ball continued as the Wolverines suffered another embarrassing loss under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.
PITT 35, No. 15 UCF 34
PITTSBURGH — Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned No. 15 UCF.
The Panthers (2-2) ended UCF's 25-game regular-season winning streak on a play head coach Pat Narduzzi called the "Pitt Special" in a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran a similar play two seasons ago in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
Pitt trailed by six when Pickett drove the Panthers to the UCF 3. Running back A.J. Davis took a direct snap with Pickett going in motion. Davis handed the ball to Matthews, who rolled to his right and hit Pickett in the end zone. UCF's last-gasp drive went nowhere.
Pickett completed 25 of 47 for 224 yards with a touchdown despite leaving briefly with a right arm injury. Maurice Ffrench and Dontavius Butler-Jenkins caught touchdown passes for the Panthers, who bounced back from an emotional loss to rival Penn State last week by withstanding a 31-point outburst from the Knights (3-1) in the middle of the game.
No. 22 WASHINGTON 45, BYU 19
PROVO, Utah — Relentless defensive pressure and efficient offense blended together perfectly for No. 22 Washington in a win over BYU. The Huskies forced three BYU turnovers and scored a pair of touchdowns off those defensive plays.
In four games, Washington has allowed just 18.3 points per contest and held each opponent under 400 yards of total offense. The Huskies' defense resembles past units that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense each of the previous four seasons.
Jacob Eason found a way to get it done on offense. Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns while completing 24 of 28 pass attempts. The Huskies (3-1) totaled 477 yards on offense behind his efficient performance.
No. 23 CAL 28, OLE MISS 20
OXFORD, Miss. — California linebacker Evan Weaver tackled Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for no gain at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve No. 23 Cal's victory over the Rebels. Weaver crashed hard from the right flank, wrapped up Plumlee and stopped his progress as help arrived to finish the play.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, whose team is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, was not surprised. Weaver led every statistical category defensively for the Golden Bears, who let a late 28-13 cushion nearly disappear in the final six minutes.
The last-minute heroics almost overshadowed a brilliant performance from Chase Garbers, who threw for four touchdowns and finished 23 of 35 for 357 yards. Touchdown passes of 9 and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the second half preserved a lead Cal never surrendered.
SMU 41, No. 25 TCU 38
FORT WORTH, Texas — Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat No. 25 , ending a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1984.
The Mustangs went ahead to stay after jumping ahead 15-0 in less than 10 minutes. Their last 4-0 start came when TCU and SMU were Southwest Conference rivals, and not long before crippling sanctions led to the NCAA's so-called death penalty when the Mustangs didn't even field a team in 1987 and 1988.
TCU true freshman quarterback Max Duggan's third touchdown pass of the second half came with 3:37 left. The Frogs got the ball back a minute later after a three-and-out by SMU, including a snap that Buechele wasn't ready for that resulted in a 23-yard loss.
But after coach Gary Patterson opted against TCU (2-1) trying a 51-yard field goal attempt, Duggan's fourth-down pass never had a chance and SMU ran out the clock.