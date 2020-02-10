No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 70, No. 5 UCONN 52
COLUMBIA — The seconds couldn't tick off the clock fast enough Monday night for Dawn Staley.
That wasn't because of pressure or drama, though obviously there's some pressure who you're expected to win every game. South Carolina's women's basketball coach felt relief – she thought about her former players, her current players, the sellout crowd at Colonial Life Arena – and she didn't want them to experience that feeling that comes with a loss.
She had no need to worry, as Monday's game against fifth-ranked UConn was never in doubt. Staley's top-ranked Gamecocks led by as many as 21 points in a 70-52 win, the program's first in nine tries against the Huskies.
A team with so much youth didn't get caught up in that 0-8 mark, those past blowouts to some of Geno Auriemma's dominant UConn teams. They weren't competing against 11 national championship banners or those NCAA record win streaks of the past.
They just worried about playing five-on-five. And when it comes to five-on-five, there may not be anyone in the country better than South Carolina this year.
"They didn't play the tradition of UConn. ... You look and see how many national championships they've won. You look at how many times we've lost to them," Staley said. "They just played the team that was out there, and they didn't flinch. They didn't flinch.
"They just played Crystal Danfgerfield. They played Megan Walker. They played Olivia Nelson-Ododa. (Anna) Makurat. They just played the people that were there. They never thought about anything other than what we had to do to win."
South Carolina (23-1) led for 38:18 Monday night and never trailed. The game was tied twice for a total of 1:42 – 1:25 of that was at 0-0, and the other 17 seconds were at 2-2. UConn had opportunities in the closing minutes to get within single digits, but those also missed the mark.
Senior point guard Tyasha Harris had a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists – with zero turnovers – and fellow senior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 10 points and seven rebounds. Freshmen Aliyah Boston (13 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks) and Zia Cooke (15 points, four rebounds, three steals), part of Staley's stellar recruiting class, had a massive impact that had Auriemma remarking that USC's freshmen played like they had been on this stage many times before.
Then he lamented that his own freshmen played like freshmen for 40 minutes.
Dangerfield led all scorers with 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting, and Walker and Nelson-Ododa had 10 points apiece. UConn (20-3) was forced into 15 turnovers and shot just 36.1 percent from the field – and the Huskies went just 4-for-17 on 3-pointers.
UConn, on the other hand, wanted to limit USC's transition offense and second-chance opportunities, so the Huskies were willing to allow the 3-point shot. They didn't know that the 3s would come raining down, though, particularly early in the second half as USC pushed that lead to 21.
"But that's what good teams do, you know?," Auriemma said. "They're not No. 1 in the country for no reason. They don't have just one way to win games."
Neither team got off to a hot start offensively. Much of that was the defense each played, but there were also plenty of quality opportunities in the paint that rolled off the rim. It took UConn nearly 4 minutes to get on the scoreboard after missing its first five attempts, but USC wasn't faring much better – Walker's layup at the 6:09 mark tied the game at 2.
The Huskies were just 1-for-16 in the first quarter, leaving nowhere to go but up.
The Gamecocks scored the next nine points in the quarter, with Boston starting the run with a 3-pointer to go along with her nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the period.
The lead grew to as many as 16 points in the first half, with Cooke and Harris getting back-to-back buckets in the paint for a 31-15 lead with 2:52 left in the half.
UConn hit its shots early in the second quarter and fought all the way back to 31.3 percent shooting. But the Huskies were lapped by the Gamecocks, who overcame their own slow start to shoot 44.1 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3 to take a 12-point lead at the midway point.