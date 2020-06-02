HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball head coach Grahm Smith has announced the hiring of Aiken High grad Audrey Timmerman as the program's associate head coach.
Timmerman previously served Belmont Abbey's program for seven seasons as a varsity assistant coach and three years as the head developmental coach. Timmerman helped the Crusaders to a 27-3 mark in the 2019-20 season, including a perfect 15-0 record at home and a 21-1 record in Conference Carolinas play. Belmont Abbey advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. The Crusaders won at least 19 games in each of the past three years.
Timmerman spent the 2012-13 season as an assistant coach under Mike Brandt at USC Aiken, where she helped lead the Pacers to the NCAA Tournament and a 24-8 overall record. She was a member of the staff that developed preseason All-America pick Kayla Harris as well as honorable mention All-American Daniela Tarailo.
Before starting at USCA, Timmerman coached Midland Valley's varsity and junior varsity Lady Mustangs and led the program to its first playoff game since 1987.
Not a stranger to Conference Carolinas, Timmerman was a standout at Erskine College. She closed out her career in the top five for all-time scoring in Fleet history with 1,634 points. She is the Erskine and Conference Carolinas leader in career 3-point baskets and ranked ninth in Division II all-time with 351 made 3s. She has the record for most 3-point baskets in one season (104) and is ranked 11th in Division II in 3-point baskets made per game with 3.25.
Timmerman was the Most Valuable Player of the 2008-09 season and was chosen to be first team All-Conference her junior season and earned second team honors as a senior. Timmerman averaged 15.1 points per game in her career and added 3.6 rebounds and shot 74.8 percent from the free-throw line while adding 222 career assists and 178 career steals.